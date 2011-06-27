Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Consumer Reviews

Britni , 01/29/2016 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

In April 2015 we purchased a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, brand new! They literally unwrapped it in front of us. We were so excited for a little luxury upgrade! This car was just gorgeous inside and out! This is our 3rd Jeep, in the last 5 years. Soon after the purchase we began having issues. When we would call into the dealership to bring up our concerns regarding the violent shifting of the transmission we were told it was “normal” on EVERY occasion. So far, in 9 months it has been in for 3 recalls and 2 “software updates”. By September ’15 the transmission issues had gotten so bad we finally got them to agree to “test drive” our vehicle, our numerous attempts prior to this were always met with “well this is normal for this vehicle” and then we were told that the service department was so backed up with transmission repairs that we would have to drop off our vehicle for possibly up to two weeks, before they could look at it and we would NOT be provided a rental since the “check engine light was not on” . After basically demanding that they check this problem out because the car was just months old and has only 6k miles on it they agreed to “check” it on September 18th, they still refused to give us a rental, and we agreed to leave it for the weekend so they could address the problem. They called to notify us that they had “test drove” the car and nothing was wrong with it, my husband requested that he be able to sit in a test drive with the service man the following morning and asked him not to start or drive the car until he got there, when he showed up to do this test drive the service department told him they test drove the car again (even though they were asked not to) and that again, they found “nothing wrong with it” At this point my husband was furious. Not only did they not address the problem, but they also didn’t care to follow the requests of the cars owner. Now it is January 2016, the car is still shifting hard, or not shifting at all, as well as an issue with a recall that was done a few months ago for the car where when you would turn the air/heat on the car would sputter and almost stall, was happening again, even after the supposed “software update” So we once again contact the dealer to address an issue, they again tell us we need to just drop off our vehicle for an unspecified amount of time and they will not provide us with a rental, mind you this is our daily driver. So we then contact Chrysler directly, where they inform us we are eligible for a rental, and they will make sure that we get one, as well as be able to leave our car at the dealership for 5 days and then we will go from there. January 22, 2016 we take drop our vehicle off at the dealership so they can try to tell us what is going on with the transmission, again we are told that this is “normal” they tell us that it is a “Fiat Transmission, and that it shifts gears differently” miraculously this time the service department drives the car and says they do feel the issues we are bringing up, and that is was a “software update” to fix the problem. Well… I have already had a software update, that FAILED! Following I will list the issues; First the vehicle shifts roughly into every gear, causing my vehicle to jolt forward, second, when at a complete stop and then beginning to accelerate the vehicle has a delay, the engine revs and it finally jerks forward to go. Most the time the vehicle reaches 5-6k RPMs before it ever shifts gears. Third, when you start the car and turn on the air/heat the car drops below 1k RPMs, shakes and almost stalls. NONE of this is “normal” as the dealership states, this is especially NOT “normal” for a brand new car with significantly low mileage. The transmission should have ZERO problems. When I received my vehicle back from the dealership this last time, I got onto the freeway to drive home and it wasn’t until the vehicle reached 6k RPMs that it finally shifted into a gear. This is 100% unsafe, like I stated earlier in my letter, this is our daily driver, it is the vehicle that I buckle my two young children into EVERY SINGLE DAY, I count on this vehicle to get me to and from my destination in the safest manner available. Because of the jerking from the shifting of the transmission it can easily result in an accident. There have been times where I have almost hit the person in front of me because of the jolt forward coming out of a complete stop, as well as almost being hit from behind because my vehicle does not accelerate properly. This is not something I want to wait around for, this is something I am not willing to deal with until another “software update” is available, or until the manufacturer finally recalls this vehicle (which will happen) because it is a clear safety issue, causing my family to potentially be injured or worse. I do not feel safe in this vehicle, nor do I feel comfortable putting my children in it. Two visits to the dealership to repair this problem is far too many for a car