Audi SUVs for Sale

- $101,790Good Deal$1,893/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi SQ7 Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VWAF73LD012939
Stock: LD012939
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $93,330Fair Deal$1,638/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q8 Prestige Has Everything You Want *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF13LD027041
Stock: LD027041
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $92,390Fair Deal$1,621/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q8 Prestige *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Touch Response -inc: Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time subscription), Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1FVAF10LD022010
Stock: LD022010
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$57,565Fair Deal$999/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Arm Star Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 255/55R19 All-Season Run-Flat, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest. This Audi Q7 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q7 Premium Has Everything You Want *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response - 10.1" upper, 8.6" lower screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) and SIRIUS Satellite Radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q7 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AJAF77LD009510
Stock: LD009510
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$70,410$1,221/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Turbine-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest. This Audi Q7 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q7 Premium Plus The Envy of Your Friends *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response - 10.1" upper, 8.6" lower screen, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) and SIRIUS Satellite Radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LXAF73LD012511
Stock: LD012511
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $47,895Fair Deal$830/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattroExteriorInterior19 miles away
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Turbine Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/60R18 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q5 Premium The Envy of Your Friends *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System w/7" Display -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFYXL2084713
Stock: L2084713
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $47,370Fair Deal$819/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Turbine Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/60R18 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q5 Premium The Envy of Your Friends *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System w/7" Display -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY9L2075792
Stock: L2075792
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $47,390$792/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Turbine Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/60R18 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q5 Premium *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System w/7" Display -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a reliable Q5 today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY8L2092552
Stock: L2092552
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $46,895$785/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Turbine Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/60R18 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q5 Premium *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System w/7" Display -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Rockville Audi located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to make this car yours today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY8L2050947
Stock: L2050947
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- $47,370Fair Deal$819/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm-Turbine Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/60R18 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q5 Premium *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System w/7" Display -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 can get you a tried-and-true Q5 today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI Titanium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1ANAFY8L2074861
Stock: L2074861
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- Stock photo © EVOX Images$56,040$943/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design Partly Polished, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 235/55R19 AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Smart Device Integration. This Audi Q5 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q5 Prestige *SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Programmable Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Panoramic sunroof.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi Q5 come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Prestige 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CNAFY7L2094124
Stock: L2094124
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $61,145Fair Deal$1,046/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Spoke-V Design w/Bi-Color Finish, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R19 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets. This Audi Q5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q5 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch -inc: Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi virtual cockpit, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth), SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription) and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Programmable Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi Q5!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q5 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1E2AFY9L2054628
Stock: L2054628
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $39,370$677/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q3 S line Premium 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Twin-Spoke Dynamic Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/50R19 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi Q3 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q3 S line Premium Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear HVAC, Rear Fog Lamps, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch response w/8.8" screen, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth hands-free telephone and 4 USB ports (1 USB-A and USB-C in front, 2 USB-C in rear), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi Q3!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q3 S line Premium 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DECF35L1087697
Stock: L1087697
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $42,740Fair Deal$751/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q3 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Arm Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/55R18 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi Q3 has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q3 Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear HVAC, Rear Fog Lamps, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch response w/8.8" screen, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth hands-free telephone and 4 USB ports (1 USB-A and USB-C in front, 2 USB-C in rear), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi Q3 come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q3 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1BECF32L1013581
Stock: L1013581
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $65,090Fair Deal$1,125/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This 2020 Audi Premium (Premium 55 TFSI quattro) is loaded with top-line features. .* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Rockville Audi located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to make this car yours today!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1AXAF77LD000515
Stock: LD000515
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- $43,105Good Deal$761/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q3 S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 5-Twin-Spoke Dynamic Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/50R19 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi Q3 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Audi Q3 S line Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Fog Lamps, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch response w/8.8" screen, Audi smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth hands-free telephone and 4 USB ports (1 USB-A and USB-C in front, 2 USB-C in rear), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q3 S line Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1EECF33L1034288
Stock: L1034288
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- $97,035Good Deal$1,805/mo est. loan
2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" Bi-Color 5-Twin-Spoke V Design, Valet Function, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Top view with 360 surround view Right Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Left Side Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Front Camera, Top view with 360 surround view Back-Up Camera. This Audi SQ7 has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.0 L/244 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi SQ7 Prestige *Tires: 285/40R21 Summer, TBD Axle Ratio, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 3D Premium Sound System -inc: Audi connect CARE (limited time subscription), Audi connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi music interface w/front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi phone box w/wireless charging and signal booster, MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay) and Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi SQ7!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi SQ7 Prestige TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VWAF74LD013484
Stock: LD013484
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $87,350Fair Deal$1,534/mo est. loan
2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattroExteriorInterior19 miles awayHome delivery*
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" 5-Segment-Spoke-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Upper Dashboard in Leather w/Stitching, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 285/45R21 All Season. This Audi Q8 has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi Q8 Prestige *Streaming Audio, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear Fog Lamps, Real-Time Traffic Display, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: Audi Music Interface -inc: front and rear USB ports (data and charge), Audi connect CARE, PRIME & PLUS (limited time description), MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch response, Audi sound system, Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Alexa integration and SiriusXM all access service (w/3-month trial subscription), Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Stop by Audi Rockville located at 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi Q8 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CVAF14LD014544
Stock: LD014544
Listed since: 02-15-2020
