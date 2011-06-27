  1. Home
2015 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,149$12,843$14,488
Clean$10,814$12,448$14,030
Average$10,143$11,658$13,115
Rough$9,473$10,868$12,199
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,354$12,102$13,798
Clean$10,043$11,730$13,362
Average$9,420$10,985$12,490
Rough$8,798$10,241$11,618
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,073$12,788$14,450
Clean$10,741$12,394$13,994
Average$10,075$11,608$13,081
Rough$9,409$10,821$12,167
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,027$15,882$17,682
Clean$13,606$15,393$17,123
Average$12,762$14,416$16,006
Rough$11,919$13,439$14,888
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,831$16,895$18,900
Clean$14,385$16,376$18,302
Average$13,494$15,336$17,108
Rough$12,602$14,297$15,913
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,233$14,027$15,769
Clean$11,865$13,595$15,270
Average$11,130$12,732$14,274
Rough$10,395$11,869$13,277
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,261$13,961$15,611
Clean$11,893$13,531$15,118
Average$11,156$12,672$14,131
Rough$10,419$11,813$13,145
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,430$14,329$16,172
Clean$12,056$13,888$15,661
Average$11,309$13,007$14,639
Rough$10,562$12,125$13,617
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,688$13,342$14,947
Clean$11,337$12,932$14,475
Average$10,634$12,111$13,530
Rough$9,932$11,290$12,586
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,730 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,730 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,043 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,730 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $8,798 to $13,798, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.