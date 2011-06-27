Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me
- $23,499Great Deal | $8,606 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base34,607 milesDelivery available*
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC512589
Stock: 2589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $26,981Great Deal | $7,074 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base19,909 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

Thank you for visiting another one of EMG Auto Sales's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 INFINITI QX60 with 19,909mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The INFINITI QX60 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This INFINITI QX60 is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. The QX60 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 19,909mi put on this INFINITI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2HC508773
Stock: 9881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $26,988Great Deal | $4,897 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base17,554 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Mazda - San Jose / California
Capitol Mazda - San Jose / California

DGDG Certified *2017 INFINITI QX60* (FWD, Sport-Tuned CVT, 3.5L V6) with only 17,554 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Rear brakes replaced. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 2017 QX-60 With Navi Showroom Condition * Navigation * Backup Camera * Super Low Miles * Accident Free Vehicle History Report * Dual Power Seats * Gray * Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seats * Heated Front Seats * High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon * Navigation System * Power Liftgate * Power moonroof * Reclining 3rd row seat * Wheels: 18 Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN1HC505419
Stock: UM6186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $21,600Great Deal | $6,483 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base50,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM7HC541459
Stock: 1459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $26,080Great Deal
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base41,574 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN5HC504404
Stock: 10426122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $22,995Great Deal | $4,920 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base33,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM5HC552279
Stock: 2279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $22,988Great Deal | $5,335 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base61,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California
Marin Mazda - San Rafael / California

PREMIUM PACKAGE!! BOSE PREMIUM SOUND!! NAVIGATION SYSTEM!! DUAL POWER HEATED SEATS!! MOON ROOF!! ROOF RACK!! This QX60 comes equipped with Keyless Entry and Start, CD with MP3 Player and Sirius Satellite Radio, Back Up Camera, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights and much, much more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC518152
Stock: 15188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$23,250Great Deal | $4,903 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base35,915 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey

This 2017 INFINITI QX60 4dr AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Black Obsidian with a java Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2HC505646
Stock: 505646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $25,789Great Deal
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base38,113 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN1HC503671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$25,900Great Deal | $5,068 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base48,560 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey

Offering a comfortable ride and passionate performance, our Accident Free, CARFAX 1-Owner 2017 INFINITI QX60 presented in Majestic White is an ideal choice that will meet and exceed your expectations. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 295hp while connected to an innovative CVT with Manual shift mode. This Front Wheel Drive QX60 radiates premium good looks and helps you see near 27mpg. Take in the elegant lines enhanced by alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights.Open the door of our QX60 and find yourself indulged with leather heated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and power accessories. A seamless connection is close at hand with our INFINITI Intelligent View Display, Bluetooth, voice recognition, available satellite radio, and more!Peace of mind also comes standard with INFINITI's reputation for quality. Drive with confidence knowing you are well-equipped with advanced airbags, zone body construction, brake assist, and traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN7HC515470
Stock: C1128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- Price Drop$26,300Great Deal | $4,238 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base23,030 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California
INFINITI of San Jose - San Jose / California

The U 2017 INFINITI QX60 in SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA is ready for a new home. This SUV is only three years old! The 2017 INFINITI QX60 offers drivers Driver Assistance Package Auto-dimming side mirrors Eco Pedal Front and Rear Sonar System (4 FR, 4 RR) Active Trace Control Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Backup Collision Intervention (BCI) Distance Control Assist (DCA), Premium Package Bose 13-speaker Premium Audio system, including AM/FM/CD/DVD with MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control Dual occupant memory system for driver's seat, steering wheel, and outside mirrors Entry/exit assist for driver's seat and steering wheel Enhanced Intelligent Key memory stores an occupant memory position, and last U audio, climate control, and navigation settings Driver's seat 2-way power lumbar support Heated steering wheel Remote engine start Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector Roof Rails Outside mirrors with reverse tilt-down feature and Premium Plus Package Single in-dash CD player Rain-sensing front windshield wipers INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kickplates Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System (2 FR, 2 RR) INFINITI InTouch TM Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D building graphics INFINITI Voice Recognition for navigation functions, including one-shot voice destination entry SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link with 4 year complimentary trial access to traffic, weather, fuel prices, stocks, sports, and movie times INFINITI InTouch TM Services including 6 months of safety, security, and convenience services . It's a 6 cylinder Hermosa Blue SUV that helps make driving safer for the whole family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2HC513018
Stock: HC513018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- Price Drop$26,960Great Deal
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base34,185 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM0HC528360
Stock: 10428026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $28,700Great Deal | $5,484 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base29,213 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Patriot Hyundai - Bartlesville / Oklahoma
Patriot Hyundai - Bartlesville / Oklahoma

Welcome to Patriot Buick GMC Hyundai. All of our cars are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Odometer is 11685 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM6HC504242
Stock: P6725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $25,885Great Deal | $3,247 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base27,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM2HC514668
Stock: C1026-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Price Drop$21,607Great Deal | $5,518 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base80,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa
Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa

WAS $23,995, $3,300 below Kelley Blue Book! QX60 trim. Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. INFINITI QX60 with Liquid Platinum exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 295 HP at 6400 RPM*. Edmunds.com's review says "We're big fans of the QX60's continuously variable transmission, which plays nicely with the torquey V6.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM1HC546009
Stock: HC546009AP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $27,999Great Deal | $4,677 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base36,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma

1-Owner Car Fax report - no accidents reported.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM3HC507454
Stock: 5545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,998Great Deal | $3,359 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base23,410 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California

CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MN6HC509515
Stock: 19206429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,985Great Deal | $3,094 below market
2017 INFINITI QX60 Base29,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1DL0MM9HC504574
Stock: C0902-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020