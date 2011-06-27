  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX56
  4. Used 2009 INFINITI QX56
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 QX56
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all QX56s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,853 - $12,706
Used QX56 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice SUV

DaveG, 07/27/2009
3 of 23 people found this review helpful

We've only had the QX56 for a week but so far we really enjoy it. Gas mileage is about 13.8mpg with hwy/city combined. Kids love the dvd player in the back, ride is soft but responsive, engine has lots of power.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all QX56s for sale

Related Used 2009 INFINITI QX56 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles