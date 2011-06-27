Used 2009 INFINITI QX56 Consumer Reviews
Nice SUV
DaveG, 07/27/2009
We've only had the QX56 for a week but so far we really enjoy it. Gas mileage is about 13.8mpg with hwy/city combined. Kids love the dvd player in the back, ride is soft but responsive, engine has lots of power.
