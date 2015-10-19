Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,709 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,888$5,141 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** WELL MAINTAINED *** LOW MILES*** VERY CLEAN*** BLACKUP CAMERA*** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** Bad or No Credit, Fast approval Guaranteed!!! Best Price on the internet!!! Like New 2015 Infiniti QX60. Equipped with Backup Camera. Remarkably clean condition. Sunroof. Heated Seats. Bluetooth. Bose Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Here at Haims Motors we get you approved fast and easy, regardless of your credit history * We have credit programs for every credit situation including Bad credit, No credit or No Social * We guarantee approvals * We offer extended warranties on all vehicles. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This INFINITI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM6FC518898
Stock: 518898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 82,535 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,795$2,765 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2015 Infiniti QX60 Base AWD 4dr SUV, is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats This Infiniti includes Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Remote Start. This QX60 is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM4FC515529
Stock: 515529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,500$4,339 Below Market
Lincoln of Cincinnati - Cincinnati / Ohio
Graphite Shadow 2015 INFINITI QX60 3.5L V6 19/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC520997
Stock: FC520997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 54,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,882$5,856 Below Market
Harrison Auto Sales - Irwin / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM1FC531641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,450$2,769 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1451926 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN7FC547500
Stock: c138855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 91,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,500$2,463 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 INFINITI QX60 Base Black Obsidian 19/26 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Ample passenger room in all three rows; smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. Source: Edmunds * In the world of 7-passenger crossovers, true daring is rare. Thanks to the INFINITI QX60, blending in is no longer a requirement. Its unmistakable lines flow with emotional energy and draw you into an experience overflowing with stirring rewards and one-of-a-kind design and technology. A spacious interior, which easily accommodates the most varied of lifestyles, thrills the senses with sweeping design and sensuous materials. The ingenious sliding second row maximizes legroom, while making access to the third row exceptionally effortless, even with a child seat installed. Discover heightened awareness with the world's first Backup Collision Intervention and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 matches confidence with convenience by offering the network of security and concierge services that make up INFINITI Connection. Inspired Performance is, and will always be, the driving force behind every INFINITI, and the QX60 is no exception. Whether engaging the power of the V6 or INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the QX60's refined driving characteristics are meticulously crafted to achieve maximum output while enhancing your feel for the road. Behind the seductive curves of the QX60 lives INFINITI's signature sense of exhilaration. An INFINITI first, the QX60 reshapes the delivery of power with a 3.5L V6 with Continuously Variable Transmission and 265hp. With a near infinite number of continuously varying gear ratios, CVT simultaneously adjusts the delivery of torque from the engine, the result - stepless shifting of gears and exceptionally smooth driving. A hybrid model is also available in the form of a supercharged 2.5L engine mated to an electric motor providing 250hp and up to 28mpg hwy. Source: The Manufacturer Summary Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM8FC535881
Stock: M20261B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 43,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,600$2,769 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
**TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION**, 3.5L V6, AWD, Graphite Shadow. 19/26 City/Highway MPG AWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM0FC557809
Stock: P4647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 42,203 miles
$19,497$3,357 Below Market
Elite Motors - Waukegan / Illinois
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** HomeLink, ** Keyless Start, ** Keyless Entry, ** LED Headlights, ** Leather Seats, ** Premium Sound System / Premium Audio, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Rear Cross Traffic Alert, ** Stability Control, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** Third Row Seating / 3rd Row Seats, ** USB Port.Odometer is 17033 miles below market average! Black Obsidian 2015 INFINITI QX60 4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 21/27 City/Highway MPG Sport-Tuned CVT FWDReviews:* Ample passenger room in all three rows; smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. Source: Edmunds* In the world of 7-passenger crossovers, true daring is rare. Thanks to the INFINITI QX60, blending in is no longer a requirement. Its unmistakable lines flow with emotional energy and draw you into an experience overflowing with stirring rewards and one-of-a-kind design and technology. A spacious interior, which easily accommodates the most varied of lifestyles, thrills the senses with sweeping design and sensuous materials. The ingenious sliding second row maximizes legroom, while making access to the third row exceptionally effortless, even with a child seat installed. Discover heightened awareness with the world's first Backup Collision Intervention and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 matches confidence with convenience by offering the network of security and concierge services that make up INFINITI Connection. Inspired Performance is, and will always be, the driving force behind every INFINITI, and the QX60 is no exception. Whether engaging the power of the V6 or INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the QX60's refined driving characteristics are meticulously crafted to achieve maximum output while enhancing your feel for the road. Behind the seductive curves of the QX60 lives INFINITI's signature sense of exhilaration. An INFINITI first, the QX60 reshapes the delivery of power with a 3.5L V6 with Continuously Variable Transmission and 265hp. With a near infinite number of continuously varying gear ratios, CVT simultaneously adjusts the delivery of torque from the engine, the result - stepless shifting of gears and exceptionally smooth driving. A hybrid model is also available in the form of a supercharged 2.5L engine mated to an electric motor providing 250hp and up to 28mpg hwy. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWe offer financing for all credit situations. The financing team at Elite Motors Chicago has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams today. Low or No down payment required. We accept all trades and deliver to your door! All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. Elite Motors sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high- quality vehicles and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!Awards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN6FC555913
Stock: G17030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 73,887 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$7,153 Below Market
All Star Cars - Richland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM0FC511042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995$3,917 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC537170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,990
Fidelity Ventures - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC519963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,855$3,285 Below Market
MotorMax of GR - Grandville / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN8FC545044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995
Auto Nations Finance - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM0FC558376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,192 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC549724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,563 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,993$1,036 Below Market
Jim Glover Chevrolet - Tulsa / Oklahoma
CARFAX One-Owner. Liquid Platinum 2015 INFINITI QX60 AWD Sport-Tuned CVT 3.5L V6 **3RD ROW SEATING**, **BLUETOOTH**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED AND/OR COOLED SEATS**, **REMOTE ENTRY**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **USB**. Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Chevrolet on the River! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. Odometer is 51524 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Every vehicle purchase will be charged a $489 ADP and Processing fee. All prices include a discount for financing with the dealer to help us manage our customer portfolio with our lenders. Reviews: * Ample passenger room in all three rows; smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. Source: Edmunds * In the world of 7-passenger crossovers, true daring is rare. Thanks to the INFINITI QX60, blending in is no longer a requirement. Its unmistakable lines flow with emotional energy and draw you into an experience overflowing with stirring rewards and one-of-a-kind design and technology. A spacious interior, which easily accommodates the most varied of lifestyles, thrills the senses with sweeping design and sensuous materials. The ingenious sliding second row maximizes legroom, while making access to the third row exceptionally effortless, even with a child seat installed. Discover heightened awareness with the world's first Backup Collision Intervention and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 matches confidence with convenience by offering the network of security and concierge services that make up INFINITI Connection. Inspired Performance is, and will always be, the driving force behind every INFINITI, and the QX60 is no exception. Whether engaging the power of the V6 or INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the QX60's refined driving characteristics are meticulously crafted to achieve maximum output while enhancing your feel for the road. Behind the seductive curves of the QX60 lives INFINITI's signature sense of exhilaration. An INFINITI first, the QX60 reshapes the delivery of power with a 3.5L V6 with Continuously Variable Transmission and 265hp. With a near infinite number of continuously varying gear ratios, CVT simultaneously adjusts the delivery of torque from the engine, the result - stepless shifting of gears and exceptionally smooth driving. A hybrid model is also available in the form of a supercharged 2.5L engine mated to an electric motor providing 250hp and up to 28mpg hwy. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MM3FC516316
Stock: R61262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 72,215 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,750$2,253 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Fremont - Fremont / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! [P02] Premium Plus Package [P01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather-Appointed Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MNXFC501403
Stock: FC501403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 65,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,879$1,823 Below Market
INFINITI of Thousand Oaks - Westlake Village / California
EXCEPTIONALLY NICE, 7 PASSENGER w/ 3RD ROW SEATING, LUXURIOUS, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG WITH ADDITIONAL SAFETY FEATURES PLUS MUCH MORE!FACTORY WARRANTY OFFER'S PEACE OF MIND!CERTIFIED by CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT or DAMAGE HISTORY REPORT, CLEAN TITLE, EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE HISTORY!OPTIONAL FACTORY EQUIPMENT AND OTHER FEATURES:2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Active Trace Control, Alloy wheels, Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI), Blind Spot Warning System (BSW), Distance Control Assist, Driver Assistance Package, Dual Occupant Memory System, ECO Pedal, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Intelligent Key Memory, Entry & Exit Assist, Front & Rear Sonar System, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control, Low tire pressure warning, Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Tilt-Down Feature, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. FWD Sport-Tuned CVT.FUEL RATINGS: 21/27 City/Highway MPG.TRADE-INS WELCOME!ABOUT US: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs in the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas. Located in Thousand Oaks, California and neighbors to Camarillo, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and Moorpark, we will help you find the right vehicle for your needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about our new/used vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about our auto financing options! http://www.infinitiofthousandoaks.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN0FC504861
Stock: 27209A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 77,770 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,191
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2015 INFINITI QX60 Base21/27 City/Highway MPGPlatinum Graphite 2015 INFINITI 4D Sport Utility QX60 Sport-Tuned CVT 3.5L V6 21/27 City/Highway MPG FWDAwards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Ample passenger room in all three rows; smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. Source: Edmunds * In the world of 7-passenger crossovers, true daring is rare. Thanks to the INFINITI QX60, blending in is no longer a requirement. Its unmistakable lines flow with emotional energy and draw you into an experience overflowing with stirring rewards and one-of-a-kind design and technology. A spacious interior, which easily accommodates the most varied of lifestyles, thrills the senses with sweeping design and sensuous materials. The ingenious sliding second row maximizes legroom, while making access to the third row exceptionally effortless, even with a child seat installed. Discover heightened awareness with the world's first Backup Collision Intervention and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 matches confidence with convenience by offering the network of security and concierge services that make up INFINITI Connection. Inspired Performance is, and will always be, the driving force behind every INFINITI, and the QX60 is no exception. Whether engaging the power of the V6 or INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the QX60's refined driving characteristics are meticulously crafted to achieve maximum output while enhancing your feel for the road. Behind the seductive curves of the QX60 lives INFINITI's signature sense of exhilaration. An INFINITI first, the QX60 reshapes the delivery of power with a 3.5L V6 with Continuously Variable Transmission and 265hp. With a near infinite number of continuously varying gear ratios, CVT simultaneously adjusts the delivery of torque from the engine, the result - stepless shifting of gears and exceptionally smooth driving. A hybrid model is also available in the form of a supercharged 2.5L engine mated to an electric motor providing 250hp and up to 28mpg hwy. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AL0MN9FC510254
Stock: 510254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
