Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me

Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida

Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2015 Infiniti QX60 Base AWD 4dr SUV, is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats This Infiniti includes Leather Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Remote Start. This QX60 is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AL0MM4FC515529

Stock: 515529

Certified Pre-Owned: No