Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 for Sale Near Me

Jim Glover Chevrolet - Tulsa / Oklahoma

CARFAX One-Owner. Liquid Platinum 2015 INFINITI QX60 AWD Sport-Tuned CVT 3.5L V6 **3RD ROW SEATING**, **BLUETOOTH**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED AND/OR COOLED SEATS**, **REMOTE ENTRY**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **USB**. Thank you for shopping at Jim Glover Chevrolet on the River! We are committed to providing an excellent customer service experience during your vehicle purchase. Odometer is 51524 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Every vehicle purchase will be charged a $489 ADP and Processing fee. All prices include a discount for financing with the dealer to help us manage our customer portfolio with our lenders. Reviews: * Ample passenger room in all three rows; smooth and quiet ride; classy interior design; user-friendly electronics interface. Source: Edmunds * In the world of 7-passenger crossovers, true daring is rare. Thanks to the INFINITI QX60, blending in is no longer a requirement. Its unmistakable lines flow with emotional energy and draw you into an experience overflowing with stirring rewards and one-of-a-kind design and technology. A spacious interior, which easily accommodates the most varied of lifestyles, thrills the senses with sweeping design and sensuous materials. The ingenious sliding second row maximizes legroom, while making access to the third row exceptionally effortless, even with a child seat installed. Discover heightened awareness with the world's first Backup Collision Intervention and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. The QX60 matches confidence with convenience by offering the network of security and concierge services that make up INFINITI Connection. Inspired Performance is, and will always be, the driving force behind every INFINITI, and the QX60 is no exception. Whether engaging the power of the V6 or INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, the QX60's refined driving characteristics are meticulously crafted to achieve maximum output while enhancing your feel for the road. Behind the seductive curves of the QX60 lives INFINITI's signature sense of exhilaration. An INFINITI first, the QX60 reshapes the delivery of power with a 3.5L V6 with Continuously Variable Transmission and 265hp. With a near infinite number of continuously varying gear ratios, CVT simultaneously adjusts the delivery of torque from the engine, the result - stepless shifting of gears and exceptionally smooth driving. A hybrid model is also available in the form of a supercharged 2.5L engine mated to an electric motor providing 250hp and up to 28mpg hwy. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX60 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AL0MM3FC516316

Stock: R61262

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020