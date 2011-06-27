Estimated values
2009 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,083
|$9,726
|$11,369
|Clean
|$6,681
|$9,162
|$10,680
|Average
|$5,876
|$8,033
|$9,301
|Rough
|$5,072
|$6,905
|$7,921
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI QX56 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,453
|$9,846
|$11,342
|Clean
|$7,030
|$9,275
|$10,654
|Average
|$6,183
|$8,132
|$9,278
|Rough
|$5,337
|$6,990
|$7,902