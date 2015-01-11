Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector [M92] Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with 23,179mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This INFINITI QX50 Journey has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI QX50. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX50 Journey. More information about the 2015 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1BJ0HP0FM730499

Stock: FM730499

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020