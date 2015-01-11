Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me
- 65,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$2,579 Below Market
Merrick Used Cars Corp - Springfield Gardens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM773287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,225$223 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector [M92] Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Graphite; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**AUTONATION CERTIFIED Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with 23,179mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This INFINITI QX50 Journey has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI QX50. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX50 Journey. More information about the 2015 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP0FM730499
Stock: FM730499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 82,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,450$994 Below Market
Coggin Honda of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX.QX50 Journey, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, Midnight Garnet, Wheat w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim.RWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP9FM730162
Stock: FM730162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 22,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,996
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Roseville - Roseville / California
[U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Midnight Garnet Wheat; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Roseville BMW is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey only has 22,009mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This INFINITI QX50 Journey is the vehicle for you. This INFINITI QX50 Journey is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. The QX50 Journey has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 22,009mi put on this INFINITI. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI QX50 Journey. More information about the 2015 INFINITI QX50: The INFINITI QX50 has a slew of standard luxury features, even on the base model. Upgrading to the QX50 Journey trim level with all-wheel drive costs less than four thousand dollars over the base price. The 3.7L V6 engine is quite capable for most on-road SUV needs and the list of standard safety measures is extensive. Additionally, the 2-wheel-drive QX50 features an impressive rating of 17 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are competitive price, sleek styling inside and out, and Lots of high-tech gear All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR7FM771679
Stock: FM771679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 57,822 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000$201 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey Midnight Garnet Power Moonroof, Leather, 360 Camera, Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR1FM772472
Stock: 000K1192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 40,475 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,988
Lexus of Kendall - Miami / Florida
This QX50 is located at Lexus of Kendall in Miami, 10775 S Dixie Hwy. Please call 786-661-1125. LEXUS OF KENDALL MAKES YOUR FIRST 3 PAYMENTS up to $300 per month for a total of up to $900 in cash reimbursement by dealer at time of sale. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Take home delivery or request curbside pickup at store. Simple paperless purchase makes buying a car easier than ever: Click and drive. We have new programs to help you financially including no interest financing and deferred payment plans. Please ask us for assistance. Be well. Be safe!!! INFINITI buyers in Miami looking for a QX50 please call us regarding stock number L14930Q. This INFINITI SUV is priced to sell at 15988. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11241 miles below market average! ** NEW PRICE! **, LOCAL TRADE, Leather, MUST SEE!, Sunroof / Moonroof, ONE OF A KIND, Advanced Climate Control System, Aluminum Roof Rails, Around View Monitor (AVM), Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/DVD w/MP3 Playback Capability. 2015 INFINITI QX50 4D Sport Utility 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V AWD Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HRXFM773670
Stock: L14930Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 57,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP8FM730556
Stock: 19261444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,750
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Navigation, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sun/Moon Roof, Luggage Rack, Hard Top, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Bose 11-Speaker Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Independent Front & Rear Multi-Link Suspension, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.2015 Moonlight White INFINITI 4D Sport Utility QX50 Journey AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM772219
Stock: STK772219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 45,525 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$18,950
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2015 INFINITI QX50 4dr AWD 4dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight White with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2015 INFINITI QX50 4dr AWD 4dr features a 3.7L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Moonlight White with a Graphite Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR7FM771195
Stock: 46061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 34,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
[U01] Premium Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [B94] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Obsidian Wheat; Leather Appointed Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP0FM731152
Stock: FM731152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,981
Auto Republic - Cypress / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR0FM773399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,498
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR8FM773215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
AWD, CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE This vehicle has just arrived and is currently going through our inspection and detail process. For questions or a scheduled appointment please call us at 855-638-1176 *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR4FM773650
Stock: QX0902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 72,483 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,999
CarLux - Lennox / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HP1FM730379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
MSI Auto Sales - Middleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0HR9FM771845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,198$4,488 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM271827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500$2,733 Below Market
Audi of Orange Park - Jacksonville / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Midnight Garnet 2016 INFINITI QX50 AWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Meticulously Detailed Inside and Out, Fresh Oil Change.Recent Arrival!For your peace of mind we have included over 40+ photos and a video for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Audi Jacksonville offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection. Hanania HandPicked vehicles come with a 30 day, or 3,000 miles warranty. Call 904-565-4000 or visit Audi of Jacksonville . Located at 7230 Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32244. Out of town buyers free pick up at the airport. See more cars online at http://www.audijax.com/used-inventory/index.htm.Reviews:* Powerful V6 engine; responsive handling; low base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RR5GM271133
Stock: GM271133T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 51,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$5,429 Below Market
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 INFINITI QX50 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1BJ0RP3GM230689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Acura RLX 2020