Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    65,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    $2,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    23,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,225

    $223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    82,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,450

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    22,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,996

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    57,822 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50

    40,475 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,988

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    57,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    83,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,750

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50

    45,525 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $18,950

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    34,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,981

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50

    47,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,498

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    42,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Dark Red
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    72,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX50 Journey

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX50 in Gray
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX50

    53,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,198

    $4,488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX50 in Dark Red
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX50

    47,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,500

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 INFINITI QX50 in White
    used

    2016 INFINITI QX50

    51,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    $5,429 Below Market
    Details

Great car with a couple problems
S Scranton,11/01/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I have owned and loved my previous G35 Infiniti for several years and many other vehicles that were high and medium end vehicles. This is a great car but it has a couple engineering flaws that even Infiniti acknowledges. The first and most important is the outside temperature reporting. It's always wrong! Infiniti knows that the problem in placement of the temperature sensor next to the radiator. So, why not fix it? The outside temperature then drives the automatic temperature control in the vehicle. Another problem is blind side visibility. It's addressed with an add-on package at the factory, but cannot be added once you take delivery. Not to be a Scrooge, this vehicle deserves justice for the facile buggy it is. Fast, fun to drive, responsive and it has substantial room for luggage, garden equipment/supplies and dog cage used for our trips to the park. I'd buy it again, but engineering needs fine tuning, as alluded to above. Comment after 1 year: The new buyer comment is still on the money. Great car with above caveats.
