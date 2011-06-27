Vehicle overview

In a world of relentlessly advancing technology, a car that hasn't seen major changes in recent memory might seem hopelessly outdated. In the case of the 2015 Infiniti Q60 convertible, however, there's still some life in the old dog yet. Though it may not sport the latest high-tech nanny features like blind spot and lane departure warning systems, the Q60 convertible still packs a brawny 3.7-liter V6 that demands respect. The graceful exterior styling has also aged well, and the handsome cabin continues to impress with its high-quality leather and available genuine wood trim, not to mention its user-friendly control layout.

As far as performance goes, the Q60 convertible still meets our expectations. When you give the 330-hp V6 engine the crop, 60 mph arrives in well under 6 seconds. Passing power is prodigious at all speeds. The Q60 is also blessed with athletic and engaging handling that's among the segment's best. This convertible certainly earns its sporting credentials.

If you plan to use this Infiniti for more than just weekend joy rides, though, you'll have to factor in the car's practicality or lack thereof. The cramped rear seat and tiny trunk when the top is lowered won't put off true enthusiasts, but more capacious rivals are available if space is a priority. Other drawbacks include the engine's strained sound and feel as redline approaches, and the stiff ride of the IPL model.

You'll find fewer compromises with the 2015 BMW 4 Series, which offers quicker acceleration, a more useful trunk and a roomier rear seat. The 2015 Audi A5 and S5 are also excellent performers and have more top-down trunk space. We'd even suggest checking out the new 2015 Ford Mustang GT. Nonetheless, the 2015 Q60 convertible has enough going for it that it's worth a look in your luxury sport convertible search.