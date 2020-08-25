Used 2015 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me
- 84,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,999$2,441 Below Market
MINI of Bedford - Bedford / New Hampshire
PRICE DROP FROM $16,999, PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/TOUCHPAD BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, LUXURY LINE chrome design elements (bumper accents, air intakes w/line specific design, kidney bars and exhaust pipe finishers), chrome rings around center stack, A/C and radio controls, high-gloss black B-pillar and signature key, Anthracite Wood Interior Trim, Luxury Line Aesthetic Elements, Without Lines Designation Outside, Wheels: 18 x 8 Light Alloy Multi-Spoke (Style 416), Tires: P225/45R18 All Season, Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers, Remove Increased Top Speed, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats. BMW 428i xDrive with Alpine White exterior and Leather Dakota Venetian Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5000 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $16,999. This 428i xDrive is priced $1,500 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C52FK246312
Stock: CB2909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 35,307 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,984$2,761 Below Market
Duncans Hokie Honda - Christiansburg / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bi Xenon Headlamp Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Memory Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Parking Assistant. Odometer is 29649 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C52FK372649
Stock: P8887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 76,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,690$3,169 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH START BUTTON, HEATED SEATS!!! BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 BMW 4 Series IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3T7C58FPW79470
Stock: W79470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-28-2018
- 41,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,888$5,167 Below Market
Niles Nissan - Key West / Florida
This 2015 BMW 435i [STOCK# ]41,901 is a local trade or purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3T3C58FP738106
Stock: 738106U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 71,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,991$5,815 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 BMW 4 Series 2dr 428i coupe RWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Estoril Blue Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N3C52FK233542
Stock: 995644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 51,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,990$2,426 Below Market
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
SUPER SPORTY AND EXTRA CLEAN GREAT COLOR COMBO WITH ALL THE EXTRA'S A MUST SEE AND DRIVE PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C52FK247928
Stock: V60243A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,999$1,458 Below Market
Riverside Premier Motors - Riverside / California
Clean CARFAX. Mineral White Metallic 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 428i, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Mineral White Metallic.Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Engaging handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds* Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds* The supped-up 2015 BMW 4 Series is a beauty and its superior design and dynamics make it one of a kind. It is lengthier, lower, and wider than the 3 Series coupes of the past, and has an added two inches of wheelbase. The 4 Series still boasts an athletic appeal, but with recast quad-headlamps, available LED units, understated air curtain slots and air breathers to create an effortless drive (especially with its new 50/50 weight distribution that creates the lowest center of gravity of all BMW models). The exterior hides wind-cheating underbody fairings as well. The interior continues to radiate the BMW charm with their exclusive materials in base, Sport, Limited, and M Sport trims. A leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum-intensive suspension hardware, and seats designed for extreme comfort create a cocoon of safety for all enclosed. Servotronic power steering and driver-centric placement of the ergonomically-enhanced console and driving functions make this a car custom-made for the driver. In the rear, the 40/20/40 flat-folding bench allows for extended cargo space to get the biggest bang out of the ride. The auto start/stop function and brake energy regeneration to get the most efficient drive possible. All new for 2015 is the available 4 Series Gran Coupe a powerful addition to the already impressive 4 series family. TwinPower Turbo engine choices give oomph to the eight-speed automatic transmission with a speed topping off at 155mph on all levels of the 4 Series. For the tech side, BMW offers Teleservice, the latest iDrive 4.2 system, Radio BMW Professional, optional navigation with touchpad, and available Head-up display. Additional safety features include airbags, fog lights, and dynamic brake lights. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N7C54FK225255
Stock: 8888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 24,041 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$2,634 Below Market
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2015 BMW 428i SPORT PACKAGE Series Key Features**Sport Package**Moon Roof**Power Seats**Memory Seats**Heated Seated**Alloy Wheels**Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N3C53FK234747
Stock: JL03220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 47,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,950$3,054 Below Market
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3T3C50F5A40930
Stock: 11642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,348 milesGreat Deal
$20,484$3,343 Below Market
Lexus of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N5C53FK484582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$2,713 Below Market
California Car Company - Brea / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R1C52FK193651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,700$1,355 Below Market
iDeal Auto Imports - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N5C51FK197760
Stock: 20266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,687 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,450
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ SPORT LINE/ DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE/ TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE/ PREMIUM PACKAGE/ DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION/ XENON HEADLIGHTS/ HEADS-UP DISPLAY/ PARK DISTANCE CONTROL/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM/ 19 INCH PREMIUM SPORT LINE WHEELS/ PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C59FK189636
Stock: PA3201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2019
- 25,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,998$3,249 Below Market
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C55FP771548
Stock: 19275447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,847 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,900
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note that in September 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer"Convertible Top Leak Concern".BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Middle Seal, Installed New Tape and Replaced Right Hinge Cover on Rear Shell.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2015 BMW 428i Sport Convertible**,*Jet Black Exterior over Black Sensatec Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $51,200.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Sport Line (Originally $1,950),*Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim, Black High-Gloss Trim Highlight,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission, M Sport Suspension,*Heated Front Seats (Originally $500),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Remote Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD/MP3-Player, Hi-Fi Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity, Hands-Free USB,BMW Assist eCall, BMW Teleservices,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power Sensatec Leather Front Seats, Folding Rear Sensatec Leather Bench Seats,Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top with Lining, Glass Rear Window,Convertible Wind Deflector,Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration,Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim with Black High-Gloss Highlight Trim,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Instrument Cluster, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Xenon Adaptive Headlights with Daytime Running Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Matte Chrome Exterior Trim,2.0L Twin Power Turbocharged 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,17-Inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C57FP772507
Stock: 14019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 27,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,495$1,040 Below Market
BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California
Navigation System W/Touchpad Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Alpine White Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Dark Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive is offered to you for sale by Roseville BMW. This BMW includes: DARK BURL WALNUT WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/TOUCHPAD Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera ALPINE WHITE PEARL GLOSS CHROME HIGHLIGHT TRIM FINISHERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this BMW 4 Series treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This low mileage BMW 4 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. More information about the 2015 BMW 4 Series: The BMW 4-Series is a stylish coupe that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-Series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Interesting features of this model are Stylish coupe body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C53FK248165
Stock: FK248165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 47,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,998$1,510 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this BMW 435i xDrive includes: Total Value: $558. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Porsche Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input. BMW 435i xDrive with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 5800 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $24,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection EXPERTS CONCLUDE '. front seats are very supportive and comfortable, and good both for long road trips and spirited driving. There's also an impressive amount of legroom, and enough headroom for average-sized adults in back. Luggage space is generous, even in the convertible.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C57FK371836
Stock: L013571B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,998$1,626 Below Market
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C58FK246251
Stock: 18970384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
