Used 2015 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

BMW of Roseville - Roseville / California

Navigation System W/Touchpad Driver Assistance Package Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Alpine White Black; Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery Dark Burl Walnut Wood Interior Trim Pearl Gloss Chrome Highlight Trim Finishers This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive is offered to you for sale by Roseville BMW. This BMW includes: DARK BURL WALNUT WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/TOUCHPAD Navigation System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera ALPINE WHITE PEARL GLOSS CHROME HIGHLIGHT TRIM FINISHERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this BMW 4 Series treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This low mileage BMW 4 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The best part about navigation systems like the one that comes in this car? You don't have to try to fold them up and stuff them back into the glove box. More information about the 2015 BMW 4 Series: The BMW 4-Series is a stylish coupe that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-Series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Interesting features of this model are Stylish coupe body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3N9C53FK248165

Stock: FK248165

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020