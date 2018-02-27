Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric for Sale Near Me
- 91,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,991$1,508 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited Hatchback..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH7HU009122
Stock: X009122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,050
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH2HU009061
Stock: 10431592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 30,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,691$1,540 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**NO ISSUES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, Automatic Emergency Braking, High-Intenstity Discharge Headlights, LED Interior Illumination, Limited Ultimate Package 02, Option Group 02, Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SiriusXM/Navigation, Smart Cruise Control, Wireless Device Charging. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Hyundai Ioniq EV Limited 4D Hatchback Limited FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH7HU008620
Stock: 29955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 58,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,470
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH9HU007226
Stock: 10426528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited43,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,777$1,418 Below Market
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Leather -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Ioniq Electric is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH9HU012166
Stock: 00400178
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 42,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,510
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH2HU011531
Stock: 10430825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 29,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,310
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH7HU009155
Stock: 10426516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 21,683 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
Paramount Motors NW - Seattle / Washington
WA STATE EV SALES TAX INCENTIVE - NO SALES TAX ON FIRST $16k! One owner vehicle, just 21k miles, Black exterior with black cloth interior, front wheel drive, 124 mile EPA electric range, 88 kW electric powertrain with 118 hp, 28.0 kW 360V lithium battery system, 6.6 kW on board charger, DC Quick Charge, regenerative brake level control paddles, heated front seats, climate control, back up camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, non smoker, Carfax certified, balance of manufacturer warranty to October 2022 or 60k miles, trades welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH7HU009317
Stock: 13956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,995
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH7HU017336
Stock: L7306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 36,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,580
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH4HU007182
Stock: 10420139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 6,136 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,977
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The all-new 2017 Hyundai Ionic Electric is top of it class among electic vehicles today. You can expect to get 110 miles out of a single charge! Complete with navigation, blind spot monitor, a back-up camera and Apple Carplay/Android Auto ready, you can enjoy premium features while you save!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH5HU018974
Stock: 018974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2020
- 46,061 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,489$839 Below Market
Reliable Auto Sales - Las Vegas / Nevada
ELECTRIC BLUE METALLIC, LIMITED ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 -inc: Option Group 02 LED interior illumination Smart Cruise Control stop/start HID Headlights LED light guide and Dynamic Bending Light (DBL) Wireless Device Charging LED Interior Illumination Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof Automatic Emergency Braking Lane Departure Warning Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SiriusXM/Navigation 8-inch color touchscreen AVN 4.0 audio system w/navigation Infinity premium audio system w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology 8 speakers and Blue Link Guidance package (for 3 years enrollment required), CHARCOAL BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Electric Motor, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, A/C, Leather Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Mirror Memory, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera www.reliablenv.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH5HU017274
Stock: 017274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2019
- 77,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,388
Riverside Hyundai - Riverside / California
SYMPHONY AIR SILVER, LIMITED ULTIMATE PACKAGE 02 -inc: Option Group 02, LED interior illumination, Smart Cruise Control, stop/start, HID Headlights, LED light guide and Dynamic Bending Light (DBL), Wireless Device Charging, LED Interior Illumination, Power Tilt-and-Slide Sunroof, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/SiriusXM/Navigation, 8-inch color touchscreen AVN 4.0 audio system w/navigation, Infinity premium audio system w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology, 8 speakers and Blue Link Guidance package (for 3 years, enrollment required), CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Hyundai Ioniq Electric has a strong Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Charge Port Door, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 7" Touch-Screen Display Audio -inc: AM/FM/SiriusXM satellite radio/HD Radio (subscription required) /MP3 audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB/Aux input jacks, Blue Link telematics system (subscription required) & smartphone app and Blue Link Remote Charge Access, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Riverside Hyundai located at 8001 Auto Center Dr, Riverside, CA 92504 can get you a reliable Ioniq Electric today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC05LH8HU013445
Stock: K2859A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 54,269 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,325$385 Below Market
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
**8.5% Sales Tax****Rearview Camera****Android Auto(TM) and Apple CarPlay(TM) Integration****28.0 kWh, 360V Lithium-Ion Polymer Battery****6.6 kW On-Board Charger****DC Fast Charging Capability w/ SAE Combo Port****Hyundai Blue Link Telematics System****Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System**** Heated Front Seats****Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)****Brand New Michelin Gas Saver Tires**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH3HU009038
Stock: 200763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 50,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,700$333 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC85LH7HU009430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,304 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,595
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH8HU017328
Stock: L7304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 28,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995
Action Auto - Orem / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH4HU017357
Stock: M7305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric32,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,999
All Star Hyundai - Pittsburg / California
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 32,040 Miles! Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned. Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Ioniq Electric boasts a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, BLACK NOIR PEARL, Window Grid Antenna.* This Hyundai Ioniq Electric Features the Following Options *Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip computer, Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Tires: P205/55/R16, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Need Another Reason to Buy?*As reported by the Manufacturer: Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle History, Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, Warranty Deductible: $50.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Genesis of Pittsburg, 3950 Century Ct., Pittsburg, CA 94565.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/122 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC75LH8HU009293
Stock: UH42064
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-29-2020
