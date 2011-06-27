Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Consumer Reviews
On the road again
This is a wonderful car, but completely impractical for someone that requires a trunk (or boot). When the top is down - often in Arizona - there is zero trunk space. But that is alright. The back seat can accept luggage and is easy to get to, and with the top down this is just great fun to drive. The acceleration is smooth and the handling crisp and responsive. In short it is a joy to drive. The top comes up easily and quickly and I don't have to wrestle with a rag top. When the top is up the car is quiet and the stereo is fantastic. I am really enjoying this car.
This is a wonderful car, but completely impractical for someone that requires a trunk (or boot). When the top is down - often in Arizona - there is zero trunk space. But that is alright. The back seat can accept luggage and is easy to get to, and with the top down this is just great fun to drive. The acceleration is smooth and the handling crisp and responsive. In short it is a joy to drive. The top comes up easily and quickly and I don't have to wrestle with a rag top. When the top is up the car is quiet and the stereo is fantastic. I am really enjoying this car. After one more year and I still love the car. The hard top is good as I often have to drive through some "Questionable" areas. Love all about it Except the wheel wells that project out from the side for an inch or so. I have damaged those but will not fix them as Infiniti has mad body work so expensive.
Eye catcher
Be prepared for any type of leaks by passenger or drivers side doors. After 4 yrs ..Warranty coverage..Bill 1100.00 .my mileage 14,000 miles. This is my 2nd convertible. My first was 2009 .lemon....
Super car!
Stealthy!
Poor Engineering and design. Costly mistake.
Don't buy this convertible unless you are ready to replace the battery every 10 to 12 months. After purchasing in February 2015, the car failed to start in December 2015, stranding us at the local shopping mall. When we took it in to have it looked at, we were told that we weren't driving it enough to keep the battery charged. (It was our intention to drive it sparingly to help maintain its value). By October 2016 the new battery had died, stranding us again, even though we had driven it at least 30 minutes every 3 days as instructed. This time we were told that the car was engineered to only charge periodically while running so as to increase gas mileage. If we wanted to keep the battery from dying, we had to drive it even more, or put it on a trickle charger when we weren't driving it. When we bought the car, we weren't told any of this. Didn't know we were buying an electric car that had to be plugged in every night!
