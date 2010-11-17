Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 138,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
- 67,699 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995
- 66,811 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
- 88,789 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
- 54,204 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,800
- 77,600 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$12,999
Overall Consumer Rating4.617 Reviews
Adman,11/17/2010
Had this beauty for one week. It just keeps getting better! Love the oomph engine provides. I feel like I can do most anything I desire driving wise. 2010 pricing was great. Compared it to BMW 3 series. Like the ride and drive of both, but the Bimmer's plain interior and circa-1980 orange dash lighting was bland and uninspiring. The G37 on the other hand is simply cool. Head turns from all who see it. Dash lighting is beautiful. Many options to play with on all accessories. Drive is smooth and compliant. Steering, sensational. The Edmunds model review is right on the mark.
