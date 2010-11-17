Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G37 Convertible Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    138,854 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    67,699 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Dark Red
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    66,811 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Light Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    88,789 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

    54,204 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,800

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition

    77,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $12,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G37 Convertible searches:

Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G37 Convertible
  4. Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G37 Convertible

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G37 Convertible
Overall Consumer Rating
4.617 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Great Ride. Great car!
Adman,11/17/2010
Had this beauty for one week. It just keeps getting better! Love the oomph engine provides. I feel like I can do most anything I desire driving wise. 2010 pricing was great. Compared it to BMW 3 series. Like the ride and drive of both, but the Bimmer's plain interior and circa-1980 orange dash lighting was bland and uninspiring. The G37 on the other hand is simply cool. Head turns from all who see it. Dash lighting is beautiful. Many options to play with on all accessories. Drive is smooth and compliant. Steering, sensational. The Edmunds model review is right on the mark.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
G37 Convertible
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related INFINITI G37 Convertible info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings