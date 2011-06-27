2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Review
Pros & Cons
- Muscular V6 engine
- sharp handling
- strong brakes
- easy-to-use high-tech features.
- Cramped rear seats
- small trunk
- expensive options structure
- engine gets raucous at high rpm
- overly stiff ride of IPL model.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible has strong performance credentials, though it does sacrifice some practicality along the way.
Vehicle overview
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible is a new name for what Infiniti previously called its G37 convertible. The name change is pretty much just that, as this year's car isn't really any different from how it was before. This means it's an appealing upscale sport convertible that offers a nice blend of performance and luxury, although practicality suffers somewhat in the process.
If you're interested in a luxury convertible with a performance edge, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible should be your kind of car. It boasts a powerful 330-horsepower V6 engine and sharp handling inherited from the Nissan 370Z on which it's based. Add the Q60's flowing lines and muscular haunches and an interior wrapped in high-quality materials and filled with the latest high-tech features, and you have a car that delivers a very agreeable balance: It has athletic moves on winding country roads and head-turning style and sophistication around town.
Compared to the traditional soft tops on other luxury convertibles, the Q60's retractable hardtop also pays dividends, as it seals out unwanted noise and nasty weather while adding an extra measure of security. But that's about where the Q60's practical nature ends. To accommodate the folding roof, the Q60 gives up a lot of rear seat and cargo space. The trunk is small to begin with, and even smaller when you push the button that lowers the top and stacks its three sections neatly beneath the trunk lid.
Granted, all convertibles require some level of sacrifice in exchange for the joys of al fresco motoring. But some ask you to give up less. We would suggest checking out the new 2014 BMW 4 Series, as it offers comparable performance and handling while still maintaining a respectably roomy rear seat. And if a more relaxed top-down cruising experience is more your thing, the 2014 Audi A5 convertible would be a very good choice, even with its soft-top design. Still, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible should satisfy those shoppers desiring a luxury convertible with a performance edge.
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible models
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 Convertible seats four and comes in three trim levels: Q60 ("base"), Q60S 6MT and the performance-oriented Q60 IPL (Infiniti Performance Line).
Standard equipment for the base Q60 includes a fully powered retractable-hardtop roof, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, heated power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.
Most options are grouped into packages that require you to add the previous package in order to get the next one on the list. This hierarchical structure starts with the Premium package, which includes rear parking sensors, heated and ventilated front seats, driver seat memory functions, driver two-way power lumbar, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a 13-speaker Bose audio system specially designed for use in a convertible. Next up is a Navigation package that adds a navigation system with voice control and Bluetooth audio connectivity.
Only after you've ponied up for both of the above can you get the Sport package, which includes 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires (available separately), sport-tuned steering, upgraded brakes, unique bodywork and sport seats with power-adjustable bolsters and thigh support for the driver. Last but not least is the Technology package that includes adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, pre-crash seatbelt tensioning, automatic wipers and an upgraded climate control system with an air purifier.
The Q60S 6MT includes the Premium, Navigation and Sport packages as standard, but exchanges the automatic transmission for a six-speed manual. The top IPL trim features similar creature comforts while pushing the performance envelope with a more powerful engine, a sport exhaust, more aggressive suspension tuning, quicker steering, larger brakes, aerodynamic enhancements and unique badging.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the base Q60 and Q60S 6MT models is a 3.7-liter V6 engine rated at 330 hp and 270 pound-feet of torque. The base model comes standard with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the Q60S 6MT is only offered with a six-speed manual. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all Q60 convertible models.
The EPA's estimated fuel economy comes in at 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the automatic and 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with the manual. In Edmunds performance testing, a Q60 convertible with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.0 seconds.
The Q60 IPL convertible uses a modified version of the 3.7-liter V6 that has been tuned to produce 343 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The seven-speed automatic is standard here. Despite the increase in power, though, don't expect the IPL to be much quicker than the base model. In our testing of various Q60 coupes, the regular and IPL versions turned in identical 0-60 times.
Safety
Standard safety features for the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, automatically deploying pop-up roll bars, front-seat-mounted side airbags, door-mounted side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The optional Technology package includes impending frontal collision preparation (pre-crash seatbelt tensioning and brake priming).
In Edmunds brake testing, a Q60 with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, a respectably short distance for a luxury convertible with summer tires.
Driving
Step on the gas and the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible's V6 delivers strong performance, though this engine can sound coarse as revs approach the redline. The seven-speed automatic transmission helps make the most of that power with quick shifts via the steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. Downshifts are quite smooth thanks to rev-matching functionality, but upshifts can sometimes be a tad harsh. All the same, though, it's a better choice than the available six-speed manual, which has a rather stiff clutch pedal with an abrupt engagement point.
Around turns, the Q60 shines thanks to a nicely tuned suspension that's firm enough to make it feel nimble on a winding stretch of road without adversely affecting ride quality even over rough pavement. The steering can feel unnecessarily heavy, though, especially with the quicker ratio that comes as part of the Sport option package (standard on the Q60S).
Although the Infiniti Q60 IPL convertible looks good on paper, its power and handling advantages compared with cars equipped with the optional Sport package are negligible, and the ride quality suffers because of the stiffer suspension tuning.
Interior
The 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible's interior is a near-ideal blend of form and function. The design is stylish without being overly fussy, and the leather upholstery and optional wood trim give the space an upscale vibe. Standard climate and audio controls operate intuitively, as does the available navigation system. The iPod integration and the optional Bose audio system are among the best we've tried.
Up front, the standard seats offer good comfort and support. The available sport seats feature more substantial side bolsters designed to keep your backside planted during aggressive driving, but they may be a bit of a tight fit for larger individuals. You're not going to want to put an adult in either of the rear seats, though they provide a handy spot to stash large purses and laptop bags.
Having this extra storage capacity will likely come in handy, as the trunk offers 10.3 cubic feet of cargo room with the top up, which is enough to squeeze in a couple of golf bags. Lower the retractable hardtop and you're left with just 1.9 cubic feet of trunk space, which is substantially less room than you get in most competitors.
