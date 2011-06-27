Vehicle overview

The 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible is a new name for what Infiniti previously called its G37 convertible. The name change is pretty much just that, as this year's car isn't really any different from how it was before. This means it's an appealing upscale sport convertible that offers a nice blend of performance and luxury, although practicality suffers somewhat in the process.

If you're interested in a luxury convertible with a performance edge, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible should be your kind of car. It boasts a powerful 330-horsepower V6 engine and sharp handling inherited from the Nissan 370Z on which it's based. Add the Q60's flowing lines and muscular haunches and an interior wrapped in high-quality materials and filled with the latest high-tech features, and you have a car that delivers a very agreeable balance: It has athletic moves on winding country roads and head-turning style and sophistication around town.

Compared to the traditional soft tops on other luxury convertibles, the Q60's retractable hardtop also pays dividends, as it seals out unwanted noise and nasty weather while adding an extra measure of security. But that's about where the Q60's practical nature ends. To accommodate the folding roof, the Q60 gives up a lot of rear seat and cargo space. The trunk is small to begin with, and even smaller when you push the button that lowers the top and stacks its three sections neatly beneath the trunk lid.

Granted, all convertibles require some level of sacrifice in exchange for the joys of al fresco motoring. But some ask you to give up less. We would suggest checking out the new 2014 BMW 4 Series, as it offers comparable performance and handling while still maintaining a respectably roomy rear seat. And if a more relaxed top-down cruising experience is more your thing, the 2014 Audi A5 convertible would be a very good choice, even with its soft-top design. Still, the 2014 Infiniti Q60 convertible should satisfy those shoppers desiring a luxury convertible with a performance edge.