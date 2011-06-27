Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,098
|$22,964
|$25,771
|Clean
|$19,199
|$21,920
|$24,569
|Average
|$17,401
|$19,830
|$22,164
|Rough
|$15,603
|$17,740
|$19,760
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible IPL 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,584
|$26,518
|$29,394
|Clean
|$22,529
|$25,311
|$28,023
|Average
|$20,419
|$22,898
|$25,281
|Rough
|$18,309
|$20,485
|$22,539
Estimated values
2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,238
|$22,244
|$25,184
|Clean
|$18,378
|$21,232
|$24,009
|Average
|$16,657
|$19,208
|$21,660
|Rough
|$14,936
|$17,184
|$19,310