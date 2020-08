Used 2011 Mazda 2 for Sale Near Me

Longo Toyota of Prosper - Prosper / Texas

Thank you for looking at one of Longo Toyota of Prosper's Pre-Auction Vehicles. This vehicle represents one of the best values on the market. Wholesale/auction pricing to the public! All vehicles have passed a Texas safety inspection and have had a recent oil change. Hurry before this one goes to auction!Longo Toyota of Prosper is conveniently located on US380/University Drive just West of the Dallas North Tollway in Prosper, Texas. We are 20 minutes from anywhere in North Dallas!Mazda2 Sport, 4D Hatchback, 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Aquatic Blue, black Cloth.Reviews:* Sporty handling, cheerful styling, affordable price. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Mazda 2 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1DE1HY1B0123859

Stock: 5P0910

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020