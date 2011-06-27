Estimated values
2008 INFINITI M35 x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,080
|$7,088
|$8,189
|Clean
|$4,598
|$6,418
|$7,412
|Average
|$3,634
|$5,079
|$5,857
|Rough
|$2,669
|$3,740
|$4,303
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI M35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,964
|$7,119
|$8,300
|Clean
|$4,493
|$6,446
|$7,513
|Average
|$3,550
|$5,101
|$5,937
|Rough
|$2,608
|$3,756
|$4,362