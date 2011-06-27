  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M35
  4. Used 2008 INFINITI M35
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 M35
5(86%)4(14%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
42 reviews
Write a review
See all M35s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,566 - $10,592
Used M35 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car I ever Owned!

Neil Kamichoff, 01/14/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

The M35 of this 2008 - 2010 generation is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned (Yes, I've owned, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lincoln and Cadillac, among others). Only downside to this car is that it's a bit thirsty. Over many, miles we've been averaging 19-20 MPG. However, this is probably the last series that still runs on REGULAR gas....and runs well.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Mistake

ctop79, 03/26/2012
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for the luxury, performance and reliability. I love it except...all the maple moldings on the inside of the doors had to be replaced (turned out to be bad glue). Infiniti had no problem replacing them. At 65K miles the front left wheel bearing went. Haven't ever had that happen on any other car. At 80K miles the transmission went - not in any forward gear, but in reverse? I generally keep my cars for 150K miles and I've never had transmission problems or even had to change a clutch. Needless to say, I'm disappointed.

Report Abuse

Just a great automobile

Phil, 06/24/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had car for just over 2 years. I'm toying with the idea of trading it for the convertible G37, but I can't! Every time I drive it, the high quality interior, the quick acceleration, the sharp handling, the easy-to-use controls and the OUTSTANDING sound system featuring the music box (no more CDs!,) tell me that this is the car for me. I'm 6'5" so comfort is important to me. I always feel comfortable, even after driving 2-3 hours straight. Gas mileage could be a bit better, but it's not a deal breaker. Just a great overall sports sedan.

Report Abuse

Could not pass this up

Dave, 12/15/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The economy stinks right now, and I was able to get a 2008 M35 with about 10,000 miles for what I thought was a ridiculously low price. We were looking at Honda CRVs and other mini SUVS (loaded). I hate SUVs and convinced my wife that this was the car to buy - and now she loves it. The driving experience is almost as good as the BMW 745, and it has a ton of features. I recommend the base model because the sport model has a really stiff ride. It has a nice, isolated yet sporty feel. For the money, I don't think you can beat it. Against its competitive set, it is a good value and a great car, but at the prices you can get now it is probably unbeatable.

Report Abuse

Excellent Electronics, Poor Handling

NAIHOXI, 03/16/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The M35 AWD is an electronics powerhouse with an amazing array of safety and convenient features. Unfortunately, it suffers from a serious steering problem, called tramlining, which makes the handling not only unsatisfactory but also dangerous. I replaced tires twice before I learned from a conscientious mechanic of an Infiniti dealership that the problem is with the steering rack, which Nissan refuses to replace. Based on this shortcoming, I would place a BMW and an Audi ahead of an Infiniti.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M35s for sale

Related Used 2008 INFINITI M35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles