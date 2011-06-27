Used 2008 INFINITI M35 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I ever Owned! Neil Kamichoff , 01/14/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The M35 of this 2008 - 2010 generation is one of the most solid cars I have ever owned (Yes, I've owned, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lincoln and Cadillac, among others). Only downside to this car is that it's a bit thirsty. Over many, miles we've been averaging 19-20 MPG. However, this is probably the last series that still runs on REGULAR gas....and runs well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Mistake ctop79 , 03/26/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this car for the luxury, performance and reliability. I love it except...all the maple moldings on the inside of the doors had to be replaced (turned out to be bad glue). Infiniti had no problem replacing them. At 65K miles the front left wheel bearing went. Haven't ever had that happen on any other car. At 80K miles the transmission went - not in any forward gear, but in reverse? I generally keep my cars for 150K miles and I've never had transmission problems or even had to change a clutch. Needless to say, I'm disappointed.

Just a great automobile Phil , 06/24/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had car for just over 2 years. I'm toying with the idea of trading it for the convertible G37, but I can't! Every time I drive it, the high quality interior, the quick acceleration, the sharp handling, the easy-to-use controls and the OUTSTANDING sound system featuring the music box (no more CDs!,) tell me that this is the car for me. I'm 6'5" so comfort is important to me. I always feel comfortable, even after driving 2-3 hours straight. Gas mileage could be a bit better, but it's not a deal breaker. Just a great overall sports sedan.

Could not pass this up Dave , 12/15/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The economy stinks right now, and I was able to get a 2008 M35 with about 10,000 miles for what I thought was a ridiculously low price. We were looking at Honda CRVs and other mini SUVS (loaded). I hate SUVs and convinced my wife that this was the car to buy - and now she loves it. The driving experience is almost as good as the BMW 745, and it has a ton of features. I recommend the base model because the sport model has a really stiff ride. It has a nice, isolated yet sporty feel. For the money, I don't think you can beat it. Against its competitive set, it is a good value and a great car, but at the prices you can get now it is probably unbeatable.