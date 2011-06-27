Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 Consumer Reviews
It handles like a sports car
The reviews are correct: the FX35 handles like a sports sedan, but with a higher seating position and extra room. The ride is firm, but comfortable. You feel some bumps, but it's not harsh. (I did not have the sport package.) AWD, snow mode, and ground clearance meant that I plowed easily through a foot or more of snow. Great in foul weather. You could sleep a night in the seats - super comfortable. Very zippy engine, with a very nice sounding growl. Just a sweet vehicle (I drove it new during a 2 yr lease).
I love my Infiniti FX35!
I admire the unique styling on the FX35 it feels like you are driving a sports car with the space of a CUV. This vehicle has been very fun to drive and responsive when power is needed.
Family Vette
We have logged nearly 50K miles in our FX35 sport/touring AWD. It handles like a big corvette, very tight & sporty feel. We use this vehicle as a daily driver as well as for vacations out of state, as it gets 24mpg Hwy vs 18mpg in our Land Rover. It has some of the quality that Nissan is known for; however, it is pricier to maintaine. Surprisingly, I have had a wheel bearing fail, multiple recalls/warranty repairs & two break jobs all within 50 thousand miles. My wife enjoys driving this vehicle, but I am not sure if I will keep it once the warranty expires.
Husband's Car
My husband needed a new car, so I did my homework and found the FX35. I loved the shape and appearance of the car, it's a strong sharp looking car. We test drove the Nissan Murano, but the feel was different than the FX, I like the fact that the FX iss a rear wheel drive. Now... I drive the car every day & my husband drives the 2nd car.
Almost Perfect
Moved from a BMW 5-series wagon; wanted AWD, fun to drive, utility, and reliability. FX35 meets all criteria: engine is very strong, handling is great, interior is roomy and comfortable, and the back has plenty of room for anyone except those with large families. Appreciate the small touches such as puddle lights, interior storage, and rear view camera. Averaging 20 mpg in mixed city / hwy driving. Size and performance is very similar to a Porsche Cayenne, but at a much lower price. Engine has a distinctive growl that's very enjoyable in spirited driving, but can be a distraction at times. Purchased used with 25k miles, have driven 5k miles now with no issues. No regrets leaving BMW.
Sponsored cars related to the FX35
Related Used 2008 INFINITI FX35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60