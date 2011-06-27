Estimated values
2008 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,223
|$6,961
|$7,949
|Clean
|$4,903
|$6,527
|$7,437
|Average
|$4,264
|$5,659
|$6,411
|Rough
|$3,625
|$4,791
|$5,385
Estimated values
2008 INFINITI FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,969
|$6,711
|$7,700
|Clean
|$4,665
|$6,293
|$7,203
|Average
|$4,057
|$5,456
|$6,210
|Rough
|$3,448
|$4,619
|$5,216