  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,449
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,449
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.0/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Torque147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,449
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,449
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,449
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,449
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,449
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3181 lbs.
Gross weight4233 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Beige
  • Bright Silver
  • Steel Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Ruby Red
  • Ardor Blue
  • Celadon Green
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,449
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,449
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,449
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles