Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,835
|$3,483
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,527
|$3,106
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,909
|$2,351
|Rough
|$732
|$1,291
|$1,596
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,618
|$3,136
|Clean
|$1,469
|$2,333
|$2,796
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,763
|$2,116
|Rough
|$742
|$1,192
|$1,437
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,450
|$2,954
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,183
|$2,634
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,649
|$1,994
|Rough
|$680
|$1,116
|$1,353
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,487
|$2,430
|$2,937
|Clean
|$1,323
|$2,166
|$2,619
|Average
|$996
|$1,636
|$1,982
|Rough
|$669
|$1,107
|$1,346
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$1,914
|$2,270
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,706
|$2,024
|Average
|$838
|$1,289
|$1,532
|Rough
|$563
|$872
|$1,040
Estimated values
2005 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$2,117
|$2,546
|Clean
|$1,174
|$1,887
|$2,270
|Average
|$884
|$1,425
|$1,718
|Rough
|$593
|$964
|$1,166