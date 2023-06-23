The Tesla Model 3 has enjoyed an unchecked reign atop the heap of electric sedans since its introduction in 2017. Nothing else on the market can approach its combination of value, range and performance, and to be honest, it doesn't really feel like anyone outside of the luxury brands has really tried — until now.

A new challenger has appeared in the form of the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6. The last time these two automakers went head-to-head, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 outpointed the Tesla Model Y with an Edmunds rating of 8.3, versus 8.1 for the Tesla. We set out to see if the same thing would happen when we put those vehicles' sedan siblings up against each other. We also drove both vehicles on the famous Edmunds real-world EV range test route to see just how far they could go on a full charge.

Which one came out on top? You'll have to check out our video to find that out and to see which of these sedans is worth your dollars.