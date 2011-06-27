Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $5,500Great Deal | $1,859 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ117,956 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Coconut Point Honda - Estero / Florida
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. Clean CARFAX. CLEAN CARFAX, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, **PASSED DEALER INSPECTION**, 18" Double 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Odometer is 6227 miles below market average! 24/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickHere at Coconut Point Honda we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Coconut Point Honda is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!* We offer home delivery and a fully, and a full at home sales process if that is what you prefer. Call for details!* Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Coconut Point Honda, Proud Winner of Honda's President Award! Come see why for yourself today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PH5S99B7150403
Stock: B7150403T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $5,399Great Deal | $1,574 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS117,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NO ACCIDENT!2011 Chevrolet Cruze is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'After decades of toiling in the minor leagues, Chevrolet makes it to the show with its much-improved compact sedan entry, the 2011 Cruze.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Upscale interior design - peppy yet efficient turbocharged engine - Eco model's top fuel economy - secure handling - top safety scores - big trunk.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PC5SH8B7141052
Stock: 11-3653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,600Great Deal | $1,600 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT111,744 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S9XB7283905
Stock: 02777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$5,995Great Deal | $1,270 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT105,493 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
X9 Motors - Euclid / Ohio
.............JUST SERVICED! PERFECT CARFAX! We are pleased to present this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT, it comes equipped with a Turbo Charged 1.4L 4-Cylinder Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, XM Radio, OnStar, AUX, USB, Bluetooth, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels and much more.......... .......With questions please call 216-612-7246 or email us or just stop by for a test drive. All of our vehicles pass safety and mechanical inspection prior to sale! We offer a free Carfax report with every vehicle that we sell, free airport pick-ups for out of state buyers, Financing with low rates (for pre-approval please visit www.x9motors.com and fill out a credit application), Service Contracts ranging from 3 to 48 months for an added peace of mind, We do take Trade-Ins............ - This 2011 Chevrolet CRUZE 4dr 2LT TURBO, REMOTE START, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOYS features a 1.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Ice Metallic with a Jet Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Clock, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Start, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Sales Department at 216-612-7246 or info@x9motors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PG5S96B7175925
Stock: X07072020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $6,350Great Deal | $2,027 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT84,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Milaca Motors - Milaca / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S91B7144049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,777Great Deal | $2,097 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS108,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PC5SH6B7256376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,000Great Deal | $1,870 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT108,458 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waikem Hyundai - Massillon / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7117916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,825Great Deal | $1,426 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT104,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
***ALL Credit WELCOME with as low as $0 down payment!!! Recently inspected and ready to drive away today. Please feel free to call us at 757-321-1975 or go to our website to view our inventory www.godirect757.com You are welcome to apply to see how much your down payment is going to be. Pregunta por ROSI para ESPAÑOL! Recientemente inspeccionado y listo para conducir hoy! Enviame un mensaje para obtener más información. ¡Gracias Por Mirar!Disclaimer: Direct Motorsport of Virginia Beach will never sell share or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply. Plus government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. Internet price expires today. Offer based on credit approval. Warranty exclusions may apply on some vehicles. Please call us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S93B7121582
Stock: C0350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $1,127 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco97,213 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PK5S99B7245626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,998Great Deal | $1,040 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT156,890 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PG5S96B7289620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,495Great Deal | $1,596 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT87,033 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Dasto Auto Sales - Manassas / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PG5S93B7159357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,988Great Deal | $942 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS60,208 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Our 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS Sedan looks dynamite in Imperial Blue Metallic! The 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder generates 138hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease. You'll love the athletic handling of this Front Wheel Drive sedan thanks in part to the Z-Link rear suspension that keeps the Cruze composed on the curves, and scoring near 36mpg on the open road isn't bad either!Take a moment to admire the sporty contours of our Cruze LS, then open the door and you'll be pleasantly surprised at the ample amount of head and legroom. This spacious cabin greets you with supportive seats, a 60/40 split rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, and a stereo with CD/MP3, available satellite radio, an auxiliary jack. This ideal combination of performance, comfort, and convenience features will keep you content and smiling with every drive.Exude confidence knowing our Chevrolet Cruze's multitude of safety features, such as 10 airbags, steel cabin surround, Panic Brake Assist, StabiliTrak, 4-wheel ABS, and Automatic Crash Response, make it one of the safest autos on the road. This is a superb choice! Give your family the security, performance, and affordability that come with owning a Cruze. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PC5SH8B7168798
Stock: R3403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,590Great Deal | $1,047 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ142,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Russ Hubler Automotive - New Castle / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PH5S99B7243387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Great Deal | $2,519 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT174,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AAA Auto Sales - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S99B7157728
Stock: 7157728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Great Deal | $4,688 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco101,501 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (28 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PJ5S97B7212479
Stock: 5212479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $5,900Good Deal | $1,198 below market
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT141,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vic Canever Chevrolet - Fenton / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. 1LT SERIES*** ECOTEC 1.4L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER ENGINE*** CD PLAYER*** BLUE TOOTH FOR PHONE*** REMOTE VEHICLE START*** FRONT WHEEL DRIVE AND MORE! Stop in or call today for more information!. http://www.realdeal.com/yhvvbPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/36 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S95B7152137
Stock: 125933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $6,675Good Deal
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT95,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
Odometer is 39951 miles below market average!24/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PG5S90B7145495
Stock: B7145495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $5,980
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT136,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hugh White Chevrolet Buick - Lancaster / Ohio
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Black Granite Metallic. New Car Trade with a Clean Carfax!Equipped with, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Cruise Control, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Rear Parking Assist, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, and USB Port.You can view our entire inventory at www.VisitHughWhite.com or, if you'd like to schedule a test drive, you can call us at 740-653-2091 or email us at leads@HughWhiteLancaster.com. We look forward to assisting you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1PF5S94B7107996
Stock: 12202991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020