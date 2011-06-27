Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

My Experience with 2011 Elantra GLS Manual allen51 , 05/16/2011 31 of 31 people found this review helpful After about a month of on-line research, I test drove the 2011 Elantra GLS, Fiesta, Civic, and Kia Forte. All were fine cars, but in terms of value and the entire package, I was left wondering why anyone would buy a Civic. I now have purchased and driven the Elantra for over 5000 miles. It handles well, have not noticed the road noise some folks mention, and my gas mileage has exceeded expectations (I do a great deal of highway travel, and average between 43 and 46 MPG). The interior feels about the same size as my old BMW 325I. Report Abuse

Wow! buddy904 , 01/06/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2011 Elantra on the 23rd of December. It is my wife's car - she traded in a 2008 Civic Coupe (we've had 5 Hondas). This is our 1st Hyundai, and it is very impressive. It is quieter than the Civic (which I expected - Civics are loud & I like them anyway) - it drives beautifully, smooth, a bit more powerful than the Civic, and it handles very well. We drove to South Florida for New Years - about a 600 mile round trip - and got 37 MPG overall. When I kept it at 70, I was getting 41-44 MPG. Of course, I usually drive 80+ down I-95. It has safety features only available on top level Hondas, it looks great, is comfy has features I never would have dreamed of for 18K. I am a Honda guy and a Ford guy, and was considering the redesigned 2012 Focus, Civic, or an Accord. But the new Focus seems like it will never be released, Civic apparently won't be redesigned for another year, and frankly, the Accord - as good as it is - is too big, and doesn't do it for me style wise (except for the coupe). I sold Hondas and Fords, and like both companies. I never saw a Hyundai in my future, or my driveway. That has definitely changed. This is a truly nice automobile, loaded with features, my wife loves it. It is safe, efficient, a smooth driver and a good looker. Look out, I think I'm hooked. Report Abuse

A lot of car for the money, & FORTY mpg!!! pud2 , 03/17/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Just got my 2011 Elantra limited, with Nav, blutooth,back-up camera, heated leather seats front and back...I love it! EXCELLENT vehicle, and my first 140 mile run on a hwy, got a little OVER 40mpg!(freeway). It is a beautiful car, everyone who see's it loves it... So far, I am VERY satisfied! Did I say the car is beautiful?! Report Abuse

Elantra Rock's elantrarocks , 03/29/2011 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I recently went to Pensacola Florida. I rented a mid size Car. When I went to pick it up I thought they gave me the wrong car. It was sleek and very stylish. I am a 6'1" man about 280lbs. I could not believe I had enough head room and the seat was sturdy and felt very comfortable. The cars not perfect but it's close. I then drove from Pensecola to Tallahasse and got 42 miles per gallon. WOW! I did all kinds of milage comparisions while I had the car for a week. In general it gets 32mpg mixed driving. At 75 mph hwy it gets about 35-37mpg. I drove a 17 mile stretch of flat road and it aveaged 55mpg. I was driving a Mazda RX-8. Now I bought a new Elantra for 18,000.00. I would have paid more! Report Abuse