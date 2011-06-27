Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,573
|$13,398
|$15,533
|Clean
|$11,296
|$13,083
|$15,149
|Average
|$10,744
|$12,453
|$14,381
|Rough
|$10,191
|$11,823
|$13,613
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,706
|$12,456
|$14,501
|Clean
|$10,450
|$12,163
|$14,142
|Average
|$9,939
|$11,577
|$13,425
|Rough
|$9,428
|$10,992
|$12,708
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,128
|$15,068
|$17,342
|Clean
|$12,814
|$14,714
|$16,913
|Average
|$12,188
|$14,005
|$16,055
|Rough
|$11,561
|$13,297
|$15,198
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,704
|$15,690
|$18,020
|Clean
|$13,377
|$15,321
|$17,575
|Average
|$12,723
|$14,583
|$16,684
|Rough
|$12,068
|$13,845
|$15,792