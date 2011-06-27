Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,702
|$10,606
|$12,817
|Clean
|$8,497
|$10,360
|$12,504
|Average
|$8,087
|$9,868
|$11,877
|Rough
|$7,677
|$9,376
|$11,250
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Accent Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,830
|$12,712
|$14,909
|Clean
|$10,575
|$12,417
|$14,544
|Average
|$10,064
|$11,827
|$13,815
|Rough
|$9,554
|$11,237
|$13,085
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Accent SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,308
|$11,417
|$13,864
|Clean
|$9,089
|$11,152
|$13,525
|Average
|$8,650
|$10,622
|$12,847
|Rough
|$8,212
|$10,093
|$12,169
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,369
|$10,206
|$12,341
|Clean
|$8,172
|$9,970
|$12,039
|Average
|$7,778
|$9,496
|$11,435
|Rough
|$7,383
|$9,022
|$10,831