Used 2018 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

Love my Accent Limited Karter , 06/17/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I've only had my Accent Limited about a month so far, but I'm loving this little car. I find the car to be quite and rattle free. It seems well built and solid. I'm amazed at the technology for such an inexpensive vehicle. I had my phone synched up with the car before I even left the vehicle, something that I never accomplished in three years with Ford's complicated Sync system. I can't really comment on reliability yet since I've only had the car a short time, but so far I have not encountered a single problem, again something I could not say with my previous car. I'm looking forward to many happy years with my Accent! 5000 miles now and still flawless! Over a year and still no problems! Two years and still flawless - zero problems.

2018 Accent Joey Evens , 03/14/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful So far so good almost 1,000 miles. Love the mpg. Getting 39mpg average street and freeway driving. Love the 7inch infotainment system with Apple car play. Update... 22,000 miles still an awesome commuter!

We really do love this car - Great deal for $ miked , 12/11/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We love this car. Got end of model year deal on a 2018. For $16,300, after rebates we got the limited, heated seats, sunroof, android auto, emer auto braking, leather steering wheel. Great trim and finish for the price. Runs and looks great Great gas mileage! Only wishes are blind spot and smaller rims. The car has great looking rims, but like all upper trim cars today, the rims are stupid large, leaving very low profile tires, which give a stiffer ride and are more prone to sidewall pinches on pot holes. Still happy a year+ later, no issues.

I love the hatchback. Paul M , 11/27/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Selected state NJ but incorrect, I live in Canada. My type above says sedan, because that's all the drop-down menu allows for this review. But I have the hatch. Hatchback is like a very slightly smaller version of the Elantra GT. Too bad my American friends can't buy it. Took mine on a long and miserable wintry drive two weeks ago. Fuel economy rivalled my Jetta TDI, which means awesome Power: no problem passing uphill, just remember to downshift to 4th (not 5th) when you really need it. Traction with snow-tires: terrific. Super quiet, until sand/gravel encountered, then it sounded like no wheel-well linings at all. Must investigate. Downside: lousy lumbar support !