2022 Hyundai Venue

MSRP range: $18,900 - $22,150
2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback Exterior
MSRP $20,125
Edmunds suggests you pay $20,065
What Should I Pay
6 for sale near you

2022 Hyundai Venue Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive number of features for your money
  • For its size, it's easy to get in and out of
  • Simple control layout
  • Engine sounds and feels a little coarse at higher speeds
  • All-wheel drive isn't offered
  • One of the smaller extra-small SUVs in the class
  • Sunroof is now standard on the SEL trim
  • The Denim trim has been renamed Limited
  • Engine immobilizer is now standard
  • Part of the first Venue generation introduced for 2020
Save as much as $70 with Edmunds

2022 Hyundai Venue pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Venue.

Be the first to write a review
2022 Hyundai Venue video

[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: This little cutie behind me is the 2020 Hyundai Venue. And it is on the opposite end of the spectrum from the big eight passenger Palisade that Hyundai recently introduced. That's to say its new compact SUV, even smaller than the Kona, to round out Hyundai's SUV offerings. Hyundai says that it wants the Venue to appeal to people who are buying a car for the first time, younger buyers, folks who live in the city, wants the car to seem attainable, and sassy, cool. It kind of reminds me a little bit of the Nissan Kicks with the optional two tone roof and the small footprint. But it has a boxier appearance, more like a big SUV, and I think that gives it a distinctive look for a compact SUV. I'm still trying to decide how I feel about Hyundai's grills, they are distinctive. But one thing I'm wholeheartedly in favor of is Hyundai's lighting design. The boxy square headlights and tail lights on the Venue look great-- really cool, really unique-- two thumbs up. I have a lot more to tell you about the Venue, but before I do head over to Edmunds because we can help you with all your car shopping needs. Performance options for the Venue are easy because there really aren't any. There is only one engine, a 1.6 liter four-cylinder, although there are two transmissions, a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic. Car's only available in front wheel drive, so your decision's made. Hyundai is predicting about 33 miles per gallon and the engines making 121 horsepower, so we're not expecting a rocket ship. What the Venue lacks in performance bragging rights, it makes up for in interior and tech. Let's check it out. [MUSIC PLAYING] We have entered the Venue. There's so many good jokes to be made in the name, but I'm not going to make any of them. I'm going to talk about the interior because it's really nice. Hyundai does a great job with interiors. They're always subtle and airy. They give you the impression of a lot of space. It's like whoever designs the interiors has a really good idea of when to stop, when to let it breathe. The only complaint that I have about the interior in the Venue is that there isn't more of it. And, by that, I mean it's really small in here. It's nice up here in the front seat, but I wouldn't want to put any big friends in the back. And, well, there is clever storage in the cargo area, there isn't a whole lot of it. With the seats down, it's only 31.9 cubic feet and there are other small SUVs is in the class that offer you a lot more than that. But let's talk about tech, because Hyundai's very generous with their technology in their cars. There's a digital dash, there's an 8-inch screen. It's Android and Apple friendly, has all of the expected technology, plus additional stuff like lane keep assist and a drowsy driver warning, so you won't fall asleep behind the wheel. All of the controls in the cockpit are clearly labeled, nicely laid out, it's not busy, everything makes sense. I really like it. It would be a fun car to drive around. With a small SUV there are always compromises, but for the Venue it looks like the pros are going to outweigh the cons. You can be sure that as soon as it hits the streets, Edmunds is going to get behind the wheel and give you a full report. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2020 Hyundai Venue First Look | New York Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Hyundai Venue, but since the 2022 Hyundai Venue is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Big news from Hyundai at the 2019 New York International Auto Show! Well, big news about a small vehicle: the 2020 Hyundai Venue, a compact SUV to round out Hyundai's SUV lineup. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr got a first look during the Venue's debut.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$18,900
MPG & Fuel
29 City / 33 Hwy / 31 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously variable-speed automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 121 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque: 113 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 159.1 in. / Height: 61.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 69.7 in.
Curb Weight: 2612 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.7 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.3%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Venue a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Venue both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Venue fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Venue gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Venue has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Venue. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Venue?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Venue:

  • Sunroof is now standard on the SEL trim
  • The Denim trim has been renamed Limited
  • Engine immobilizer is now standard
  • Part of the first Venue generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Venue reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Venue is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Venue. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Venue's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Venue a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Venue is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Venue is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Venue?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Venue is the 2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,900.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,900
  • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,650
  • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,150
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Venue?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Venue, the next question is, which Venue model is right for you? Venue variants include SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Venue models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is offered in the following submodels: Venue Hatchback. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT). Hyundai Venue models are available with a 1.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 121 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic. The 2022 Hyundai Venue comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Venue?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Venue and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Venue.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Venue and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Venue featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Venue?

2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,125. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $60 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $60 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,065.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,875. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $65 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $65 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,810.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 16 2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

The 2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,375. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is trending $70 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $70 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,305.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Hyundai Venues are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Venue for sale near. There are currently 37 new 2022 Venues listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,240 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Venue. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $687 on a used or CPO 2022 Venue available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Venues you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,490.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Venue?

2022 Hyundai Venue SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Venue SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/33 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Venue Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
31 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/33 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG31
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.6 L
Passenger Volume110.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase99.2 in.
Length159.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height61.6 in.
Curb Weight2612 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Venue?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

