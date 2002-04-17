Used 1996 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Hyundai Accent GL
    used

    1999 Hyundai Accent GL

    36,568 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Accent GL in Silver
    used

    2003 Hyundai Accent GL

    107,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2003 Hyundai Accent GL in Red
    used

    2003 Hyundai Accent GL

    61,402 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Accent GL in Black
    used

    2004 Hyundai Accent GL

    90,884 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Hyundai Accent GL in Dark Green
    used

    2004 Hyundai Accent GL

    190,044 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,997

    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Hyundai Accent GLS

    107,155 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,911

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    11,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,842

    $2,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS
    used

    2005 Hyundai Accent GLS

    175,012 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Gray
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    25,324 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,490

    $2,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    10,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,299

    $2,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Accent SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Accent SEL

    15,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,994

    $1,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    8,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,208

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Silver
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    35,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,990

    $2,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Accent GS in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Accent GS

    104,813 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $1,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Light Brown
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    30,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,491

    $3,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SEL

    6,425 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,998

    $2,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    20,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    $1,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Hyundai Accent SE in Gray
    certified

    2019 Hyundai Accent SE

    19,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,998

    $1,955 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent

Overall Consumer Rating
412 Reviews
  • 5
    (25%)
  • 4
    (58%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (8%)
They don't make them like they used to!
KWest,04/17/2002
As soon as warrenty ran out, car broke down. 105+ miles on my car, blue book value $800, repairs $1400, and still have 3 payments to go. Disappointed to say the least. 2 mechanics said it's not worth investing the money into for repairs. I did enjoy driving it while it was running, but $9981 is too much of an investment to throw it away after 5 years.
Report abuse
to
to
Up to
per month
to
