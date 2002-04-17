Used 1996 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.You will be thrilled with our 2019 Hyundai Accent SE displayed in Frost White Pearl. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 137hp which is paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan features a comfortable ride, up to 38mpg on the highway, and endearing styling enhanced by split-spoke wheel covers and chrome trim.Our Accent SE's interior was intuitively designed to meet your needs. You'll appreciate power accessories, air conditioning, cruise control and a trip computer on every drive. Also, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs for your entertainment, and you will love the remarkable amount of cargo space afforded by the trunk.Our Hyundai offers a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you safe and secure. There's a lot to love about the fuel efficiency, style, and design of the Accent, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Accent SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3KPC24A33KE083313

Stock: 113565

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-04-2020