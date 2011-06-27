  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews

5.0
8 reviews
I Love my Yukon XL

Neil Brooks, 01/05/2018
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I had a 1996 GMC Suburban for 20 years and thought I would never like the Newer Yukon XL Well I was wrong it's a technology filled Beast that is easy to drive and it's like sitting in your living room easy chair driving down the highway. The ride is a bit rougher than my Old Suburban because of the 22" wheels but looks sharp and not too much of a sacrifice, I did not think I needed all of the technology but find myself using most of it.

Dependable, easy to drive, never a problem.

LCH, 05/09/2018
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned this car for 4 years and it's been, by far, the most reliable car I've ever had. Not one problem. I bought it specifically for the space. It replaced a Ford Excursion, which was large, but gave me nothing but problems. The Yukon is sightly more difficult for me to park, but aside from that, it's a terrific family car. I highly recommend bucket seats in the second row: you'll want to keep this car long after the kids get big and they eventually won't like climbing over the seat. Adults fit just fine in the third row (wouldn't be my first choice, but it will do in a pinch). The only down side is that you'll be stuck driving for every out-of-town trip.

Big solid comfort

Stephen Webb, 08/30/2018
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2018 Yukon XL SLT with the Open Road and Premium Edition packages. It is a very large vehicle, solid, comfortable, luxurious, and can carry 7 people AND their luggage. The only time I feel I’m driving a big SUV is when it comes to parallel parking or entering parking garages. It is incredible on long road trips. The XL is rock solid, great seats, and a quiet comfortable ride.

Best big suv out there

Aimel Azizi, 03/31/2018
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Spent many hours doing research and test drives of big suvs. So for the most bang for your buck i picked this car Too Expensive: -navigator -escalade Not worth it -chevy suburban Two to consider: -Ford Expedition max -yukon xl denali Choice: -yukon !

Best ride for an SUV

John Lentine, 11/04/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
I love love love the GMC Yukon Denali. Smooth quiet and fun to drive

