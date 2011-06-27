Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,246
|$41,920
|$44,966
|Clean
|$38,334
|$40,954
|$43,929
|Average
|$36,508
|$39,021
|$41,855
|Rough
|$34,682
|$37,089
|$39,782
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,056
|$37,823
|$40,970
|Clean
|$34,241
|$36,951
|$40,025
|Average
|$32,610
|$35,207
|$38,136
|Rough
|$30,979
|$33,463
|$36,247
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,304
|$42,105
|$45,294
|Clean
|$38,390
|$41,134
|$44,250
|Average
|$36,562
|$39,193
|$42,161
|Rough
|$34,733
|$37,252
|$40,073
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,524
|$49,476
|$52,843
|Clean
|$45,442
|$48,336
|$51,624
|Average
|$43,277
|$46,055
|$49,187
|Rough
|$41,113
|$43,774
|$46,750
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,550
|$41,425
|$44,698
|Clean
|$37,653
|$40,470
|$43,668
|Average
|$35,860
|$38,560
|$41,606
|Rough
|$34,066
|$36,650
|$39,545
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,524
|$43,148
|$46,139
|Clean
|$39,581
|$42,153
|$45,076
|Average
|$37,696
|$40,164
|$42,948
|Rough
|$35,811
|$38,175
|$40,820
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,562
|$51,523
|$54,899
|Clean
|$47,433
|$50,335
|$53,633
|Average
|$45,174
|$47,960
|$51,102
|Rough
|$42,915
|$45,584
|$48,570
Estimated values
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,580
|$43,482
|$46,787
|Clean
|$39,636
|$42,480
|$45,709
|Average
|$37,748
|$40,475
|$43,551
|Rough
|$35,861
|$38,471
|$41,393