Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,393
|$15,855
|$16,975
|Clean
|$13,649
|$15,042
|$16,105
|Average
|$12,161
|$13,416
|$14,364
|Rough
|$10,672
|$11,790
|$12,623
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,763
|$15,479
|$17,543
|Clean
|$12,103
|$14,685
|$16,643
|Average
|$10,783
|$13,098
|$14,844
|Rough
|$9,463
|$11,511
|$13,045
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,266
|$18,432
|$20,839
|Clean
|$14,477
|$17,487
|$19,770
|Average
|$12,898
|$15,597
|$17,633
|Rough
|$11,319
|$13,707
|$15,496
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,857
|$20,908
|$22,479
|Clean
|$17,882
|$19,836
|$21,327
|Average
|$15,932
|$17,692
|$19,022
|Rough
|$13,982
|$15,548
|$16,716
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,061
|$18,617
|$20,566
|Clean
|$15,230
|$17,662
|$19,511
|Average
|$13,569
|$15,753
|$17,402
|Rough
|$11,908
|$13,844
|$15,293
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,733
|$14,426
|$16,473
|Clean
|$11,127
|$13,687
|$15,629
|Average
|$9,913
|$12,207
|$13,939
|Rough
|$8,700
|$10,728
|$12,250
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,088
|$19,353
|$21,835
|Clean
|$15,256
|$18,360
|$20,716
|Average
|$13,592
|$16,376
|$18,477
|Rough
|$11,929
|$14,391
|$16,238
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,070
|$15,954
|$18,147
|Clean
|$12,394
|$15,136
|$17,217
|Average
|$11,042
|$13,500
|$15,356
|Rough
|$9,691
|$11,864
|$13,495
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,475
|$15,198
|$17,268
|Clean
|$11,830
|$14,419
|$16,383
|Average
|$10,540
|$12,860
|$14,612
|Rough
|$9,250
|$11,302
|$12,841
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,233
|$16,116
|$18,308
|Clean
|$12,548
|$15,289
|$17,370
|Average
|$11,180
|$13,637
|$15,492
|Rough
|$9,812
|$11,984
|$13,615