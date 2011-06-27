Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews
Great Family car
This is the best driving car I have ever had. It is wonderful for trips for families that have more than 4 people. While the gas mileage is not great. I get 18 miles on the highway fully loaded with cargo going 75 MPH with cruise control on. This is not much worse than our old minivan. The AWD makes you feel like you are glued to the road. The optional rear camera is a must. It makes backing out a snap. The turning radius is as good as any sedan. No joke. The interior looks like a Lexus and there is a ton of room. This car is identical to the Escalade except for the grade of leather.
I think that I have a lemon and I am so sad.
We bought a 2008 Yukon XL for the first time. We have always had Chevy Suburbans. We were told that this was a higher quality vehicle. Since 2009 we have had issues with a grinding noise when the engine was warm from the sun and we started it up. The first time in 2009 we changed out the AC Compressor. The next year we had a cilindar collapse 11,000 miles later, we had the same cilindar collapse. Luckily "The Plaza" in Omaha Nebraska covered the problem again when we were over the 100, 000 mile warranty. We now have a oil leak. We have heard from Hiley that as soon as we fix this we will be okay. We have heard this before. I am sad because I loved my Yukon XL. It didn't love me!
Comfort, Style & Power. Priced Right
Just traded 2004 Escalade ESV for this '08 Denali XL. So far, the first 2000 miles have been great. Highway mileage really is about 18 mpg as stated, if you go 65 mph. Mileage dramatically decreases at 75-80+ mph. Ride and power are excellent. Cruising on the highway is a joy. Handling is great for it's size but this is no go cart. Turning radius is very nice. Rear camera takes a little getting used to but is a very nice addition. Also love the new power hatch. Styling is great. Mechanical & fit and finish have all been very good except for tailgate hitch cover which is a flimsy section of bumper that attaches loosely with a poor fit. Sound system, nav & XM are all great quality.
Let's Do It Again!
After having had wonderful experiences with our last two GMC's, my wife decided she wanted the same. The 6.2 V8 is absolutely a pleasure to both drive and listen to. Unfortunately, it is a little thirsty. When it comes to style, I love the look of the 20" chrome wheels, and the chrome trim.
Lemon?
After a month, we had to replace the alternator and water pump. Within the first year, we had several electrical problems, including navigation, faulty fuel sensor gauge, turn signal didn't make noise, we were driving the car but it registered to be in Park, we put the car in Park but it kept rolling forward, power seats shuttered as we moved them, power folding 2nd row didn't always work. Additionally, windows shook excessively, brakes made noise after a few thousand miles, the power liftgate made strange loud noises. We got rid of this piece of junk after only 11 months of owning it.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon XL
Related Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana