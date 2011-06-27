  1. Home
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,780$21,241$24,378
Clean$17,077$20,393$23,380
Average$15,671$18,699$21,385
Rough$14,264$17,004$19,389
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,607$27,007$30,997
Clean$21,713$25,929$29,728
Average$19,925$23,775$27,190
Rough$18,137$21,620$24,652
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,442$36,367$41,740
Clean$29,238$34,916$40,031
Average$26,830$32,014$36,614
Rough$24,422$29,113$33,197
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,275$32,275$35,924
Clean$27,156$30,988$34,453
Average$24,920$28,413$31,512
Rough$22,684$25,838$28,571
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,108$28,792$32,147
Clean$24,115$27,643$30,831
Average$22,129$25,346$28,199
Rough$20,143$23,049$25,567
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,153$22,881$26,261
Clean$18,396$21,968$25,186
Average$16,881$20,142$23,036
Rough$15,366$18,317$20,886
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,651$24,671$28,316
Clean$19,834$23,687$27,157
Average$18,201$21,719$24,838
Rough$16,568$19,750$22,520
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,036$23,935$27,472
Clean$19,243$22,980$26,347
Average$17,658$21,071$24,098
Rough$16,074$19,161$21,849
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,828$35,721$39,283
Clean$30,569$34,296$37,675
Average$28,052$31,446$34,459
Rough$25,534$28,596$31,243
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,565$22,178$25,455
Clean$17,830$21,293$24,413
Average$16,362$19,524$22,329
Rough$14,894$17,754$20,245
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,471$35,646$39,457
Clean$30,227$34,224$37,842
Average$27,738$31,380$34,611
Rough$25,248$28,536$31,381
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,008$28,684$32,033
Clean$24,019$27,540$30,722
Average$22,041$25,251$28,099
Rough$20,063$22,963$25,476
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,663$25,879$29,702
Clean$20,806$24,847$28,486
Average$19,093$22,782$26,055
Rough$17,379$20,717$23,623
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,496$25,979$29,151
Clean$21,606$24,943$27,957
Average$19,827$22,870$25,571
Rough$18,048$20,798$23,184
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,445$24,611$27,494
Clean$20,597$23,629$26,369
Average$18,901$21,666$24,118
Rough$17,205$19,702$21,867
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,414$20,803$23,877
Clean$16,726$19,973$22,900
Average$15,348$18,314$20,945
Rough$13,971$16,654$18,990
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,394$24,263$27,771
Clean$19,587$23,295$26,634
Average$17,974$21,359$24,361
Rough$16,361$19,423$22,087
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,845$22,514$25,841
Clean$18,100$21,615$24,783
Average$16,610$19,819$22,667
Rough$15,119$18,023$20,552
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,171$25,292$29,029
Clean$20,334$24,283$27,841
Average$18,659$22,265$25,464
Rough$16,985$20,247$23,088
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,362$26,931$30,179
Clean$22,438$25,857$28,944
Average$20,591$23,708$26,473
Rough$18,743$21,559$24,002
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,397$20,483$23,287
Clean$16,709$19,666$22,334
Average$15,333$18,032$20,427
Rough$13,957$16,398$18,521
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,207$22,946$26,337
Clean$18,448$22,031$25,259
Average$16,929$20,200$23,102
Rough$15,409$18,369$20,946
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,760$25,997$29,837
Clean$20,900$24,960$28,616
Average$19,179$22,885$26,173
Rough$17,457$20,811$23,730
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,618$30,408$33,862
Clean$25,565$29,195$32,476
Average$23,460$26,769$29,703
Rough$21,354$24,343$26,931
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,513$30,295$33,743
Clean$25,464$29,087$32,362
Average$23,367$26,670$29,599
Rough$21,270$24,253$26,836
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,608$23,765$26,639
Clean$19,793$22,817$25,548
Average$18,163$20,921$23,367
Rough$16,533$19,025$21,186
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,356$33,876$38,881
Clean$27,235$32,524$37,289
Average$24,992$29,822$34,106
Rough$22,749$27,119$30,923
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,705$27,553$29,270
Clean$24,688$26,454$28,071
Average$22,655$24,255$25,675
Rough$20,622$22,057$23,279
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,302$23,059$26,466
Clean$18,539$22,139$25,382
Average$17,012$20,299$23,216
Rough$15,485$18,460$21,049
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,113$28,796$32,153
Clean$24,120$27,648$30,837
Average$22,134$25,350$28,204
Rough$20,147$23,053$25,572
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,077 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,393 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,077 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,393 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,077 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,393 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $14,264 to $24,378, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.