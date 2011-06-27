Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,780
|$21,241
|$24,378
|Clean
|$17,077
|$20,393
|$23,380
|Average
|$15,671
|$18,699
|$21,385
|Rough
|$14,264
|$17,004
|$19,389
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,607
|$27,007
|$30,997
|Clean
|$21,713
|$25,929
|$29,728
|Average
|$19,925
|$23,775
|$27,190
|Rough
|$18,137
|$21,620
|$24,652
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,442
|$36,367
|$41,740
|Clean
|$29,238
|$34,916
|$40,031
|Average
|$26,830
|$32,014
|$36,614
|Rough
|$24,422
|$29,113
|$33,197
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,275
|$32,275
|$35,924
|Clean
|$27,156
|$30,988
|$34,453
|Average
|$24,920
|$28,413
|$31,512
|Rough
|$22,684
|$25,838
|$28,571
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,108
|$28,792
|$32,147
|Clean
|$24,115
|$27,643
|$30,831
|Average
|$22,129
|$25,346
|$28,199
|Rough
|$20,143
|$23,049
|$25,567
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,153
|$22,881
|$26,261
|Clean
|$18,396
|$21,968
|$25,186
|Average
|$16,881
|$20,142
|$23,036
|Rough
|$15,366
|$18,317
|$20,886
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,651
|$24,671
|$28,316
|Clean
|$19,834
|$23,687
|$27,157
|Average
|$18,201
|$21,719
|$24,838
|Rough
|$16,568
|$19,750
|$22,520
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,036
|$23,935
|$27,472
|Clean
|$19,243
|$22,980
|$26,347
|Average
|$17,658
|$21,071
|$24,098
|Rough
|$16,074
|$19,161
|$21,849
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,828
|$35,721
|$39,283
|Clean
|$30,569
|$34,296
|$37,675
|Average
|$28,052
|$31,446
|$34,459
|Rough
|$25,534
|$28,596
|$31,243
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,565
|$22,178
|$25,455
|Clean
|$17,830
|$21,293
|$24,413
|Average
|$16,362
|$19,524
|$22,329
|Rough
|$14,894
|$17,754
|$20,245
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,471
|$35,646
|$39,457
|Clean
|$30,227
|$34,224
|$37,842
|Average
|$27,738
|$31,380
|$34,611
|Rough
|$25,248
|$28,536
|$31,381
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,008
|$28,684
|$32,033
|Clean
|$24,019
|$27,540
|$30,722
|Average
|$22,041
|$25,251
|$28,099
|Rough
|$20,063
|$22,963
|$25,476
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,663
|$25,879
|$29,702
|Clean
|$20,806
|$24,847
|$28,486
|Average
|$19,093
|$22,782
|$26,055
|Rough
|$17,379
|$20,717
|$23,623
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,496
|$25,979
|$29,151
|Clean
|$21,606
|$24,943
|$27,957
|Average
|$19,827
|$22,870
|$25,571
|Rough
|$18,048
|$20,798
|$23,184
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,445
|$24,611
|$27,494
|Clean
|$20,597
|$23,629
|$26,369
|Average
|$18,901
|$21,666
|$24,118
|Rough
|$17,205
|$19,702
|$21,867
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,414
|$20,803
|$23,877
|Clean
|$16,726
|$19,973
|$22,900
|Average
|$15,348
|$18,314
|$20,945
|Rough
|$13,971
|$16,654
|$18,990
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,394
|$24,263
|$27,771
|Clean
|$19,587
|$23,295
|$26,634
|Average
|$17,974
|$21,359
|$24,361
|Rough
|$16,361
|$19,423
|$22,087
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,845
|$22,514
|$25,841
|Clean
|$18,100
|$21,615
|$24,783
|Average
|$16,610
|$19,819
|$22,667
|Rough
|$15,119
|$18,023
|$20,552
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,171
|$25,292
|$29,029
|Clean
|$20,334
|$24,283
|$27,841
|Average
|$18,659
|$22,265
|$25,464
|Rough
|$16,985
|$20,247
|$23,088
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,362
|$26,931
|$30,179
|Clean
|$22,438
|$25,857
|$28,944
|Average
|$20,591
|$23,708
|$26,473
|Rough
|$18,743
|$21,559
|$24,002
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,397
|$20,483
|$23,287
|Clean
|$16,709
|$19,666
|$22,334
|Average
|$15,333
|$18,032
|$20,427
|Rough
|$13,957
|$16,398
|$18,521
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,207
|$22,946
|$26,337
|Clean
|$18,448
|$22,031
|$25,259
|Average
|$16,929
|$20,200
|$23,102
|Rough
|$15,409
|$18,369
|$20,946
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,760
|$25,997
|$29,837
|Clean
|$20,900
|$24,960
|$28,616
|Average
|$19,179
|$22,885
|$26,173
|Rough
|$17,457
|$20,811
|$23,730
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,618
|$30,408
|$33,862
|Clean
|$25,565
|$29,195
|$32,476
|Average
|$23,460
|$26,769
|$29,703
|Rough
|$21,354
|$24,343
|$26,931
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,513
|$30,295
|$33,743
|Clean
|$25,464
|$29,087
|$32,362
|Average
|$23,367
|$26,670
|$29,599
|Rough
|$21,270
|$24,253
|$26,836
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,608
|$23,765
|$26,639
|Clean
|$19,793
|$22,817
|$25,548
|Average
|$18,163
|$20,921
|$23,367
|Rough
|$16,533
|$19,025
|$21,186
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,356
|$33,876
|$38,881
|Clean
|$27,235
|$32,524
|$37,289
|Average
|$24,992
|$29,822
|$34,106
|Rough
|$22,749
|$27,119
|$30,923
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,705
|$27,553
|$29,270
|Clean
|$24,688
|$26,454
|$28,071
|Average
|$22,655
|$24,255
|$25,675
|Rough
|$20,622
|$22,057
|$23,279
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,302
|$23,059
|$26,466
|Clean
|$18,539
|$22,139
|$25,382
|Average
|$17,012
|$20,299
|$23,216
|Rough
|$15,485
|$18,460
|$21,049
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,113
|$28,796
|$32,153
|Clean
|$24,120
|$27,648
|$30,837
|Average
|$22,134
|$25,350
|$28,204
|Rough
|$20,147
|$23,053
|$25,572