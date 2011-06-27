  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$7,824$9,228
Clean$4,840$7,201$8,487
Average$4,008$5,956$7,006
Rough$3,177$4,711$5,524
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,138$9,020$10,596
Clean$5,653$8,302$9,745
Average$4,682$6,867$8,044
Rough$3,711$5,431$6,343
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,264$10,526$12,310
Clean$6,690$9,688$11,322
Average$5,541$8,013$9,346
Rough$4,392$6,338$7,369
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,771$11,199$13,072
Clean$7,157$10,308$12,023
Average$5,928$8,525$9,924
Rough$4,699$6,743$7,826
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,341$10,628$12,426
Clean$6,760$9,782$11,428
Average$5,599$8,091$9,433
Rough$4,438$6,399$7,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,755$11,176$13,046
Clean$7,141$10,287$11,999
Average$5,915$8,508$9,904
Rough$4,689$6,729$7,810
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,920$11,633$13,663
Clean$7,293$10,707$12,566
Average$6,041$8,856$10,372
Rough$4,788$7,004$8,179
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,967$14,541$17,042
Clean$9,179$13,384$15,674
Average$7,603$11,070$12,938
Rough$6,026$8,755$10,202
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,189$7,220$8,331
Clean$4,779$6,645$7,662
Average$3,958$5,496$6,325
Rough$3,138$4,347$4,987
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,550$9,573$11,226
Clean$6,032$8,811$10,325
Average$4,996$7,288$8,522
Rough$3,960$5,764$6,720
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,605$9,647$11,310
Clean$6,082$8,880$10,402
Average$5,038$7,344$8,586
Rough$3,993$5,809$6,771
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,891$10,028$11,744
Clean$6,346$9,230$10,801
Average$5,256$7,634$8,916
Rough$4,166$6,038$7,030
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,207$9,114$10,702
Clean$5,717$8,389$9,843
Average$4,735$6,938$8,125
Rough$3,753$5,488$6,406
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,619$9,667$11,332
Clean$6,096$8,897$10,422
Average$5,049$7,359$8,603
Rough$4,002$5,820$6,784
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,673$9,738$11,413
Clean$6,145$8,963$10,497
Average$5,090$7,414$8,665
Rough$4,035$5,864$6,833
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,960$10,122$11,850
Clean$6,410$9,317$10,899
Average$5,309$7,706$8,996
Rough$4,208$6,095$7,094
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,324$17,981$21,073
Clean$11,350$16,550$19,381
Average$9,400$13,688$15,998
Rough$7,451$10,826$12,615
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,776$16,854$19,630
Clean$10,845$15,512$18,054
Average$8,982$12,830$14,903
Rough$7,120$10,148$11,751
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,300$11,435$13,151
Clean$7,644$10,525$12,095
Average$6,331$8,705$9,984
Rough$5,018$6,885$7,872
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,333$10,618$12,415
Clean$6,754$9,773$11,418
Average$5,594$8,083$9,425
Rough$4,434$6,393$7,432
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,601$10,973$12,818
Clean$7,000$10,100$11,789
Average$5,798$8,354$9,731
Rough$4,596$6,607$7,673
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,836$9,955$11,661
Clean$6,295$9,163$10,725
Average$5,214$7,579$8,853
Rough$4,133$5,994$6,981
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,956$11,441$13,346
Clean$7,327$10,530$12,275
Average$6,068$8,710$10,132
Rough$4,810$6,889$7,990
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,509$10,368$11,933
Clean$6,915$9,543$10,975
Average$5,728$7,893$9,059
Rough$4,540$6,243$7,143
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,024$11,531$13,449
Clean$7,389$10,613$12,369
Average$6,120$8,778$10,210
Rough$4,851$6,943$8,051
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,563$11,036$12,933
Clean$6,965$10,157$11,895
Average$5,769$8,401$9,818
Rough$4,573$6,645$7,742
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,230$10,780$12,179
Clean$7,579$9,922$11,202
Average$6,277$8,207$9,246
Rough$4,976$6,491$7,291
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,742$9,837$11,529
Clean$6,209$9,054$10,603
Average$5,143$7,488$8,752
Rough$4,077$5,923$6,902
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,234$11,809$13,764
Clean$7,583$10,869$12,659
Average$6,281$8,990$10,449
Rough$4,979$7,110$8,239
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,247$10,503$12,284
Clean$6,674$9,667$11,298
Average$5,528$7,996$9,326
Rough$4,382$6,324$7,354
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,373$9,334$10,954
Clean$5,869$8,592$10,075
Average$4,861$7,106$8,316
Rough$3,853$5,620$6,558
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,086$10,289$12,040
Clean$6,525$9,470$11,073
Average$5,405$7,833$9,140
Rough$4,284$6,195$7,207
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,703$11,109$12,970
Clean$7,094$10,225$11,929
Average$5,876$8,457$9,847
Rough$4,657$6,689$7,764
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,683$9,750$11,428
Clean$6,154$8,974$10,510
Average$5,097$7,423$8,676
Rough$4,040$5,871$6,841
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,992$8,824$10,371
Clean$5,518$8,122$9,539
Average$4,571$6,717$7,874
Rough$3,623$5,313$6,209
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,532$10,882$12,713
Clean$6,936$10,016$11,692
Average$5,745$8,284$9,651
Rough$4,554$6,552$7,610
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,029$11,538$13,457
Clean$7,394$10,620$12,377
Average$6,124$8,783$10,216
Rough$4,854$6,947$8,056
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,098$11,629$13,560
Clean$7,458$10,704$12,472
Average$6,177$8,853$10,295
Rough$4,896$7,002$8,118
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,766$9,863$11,556
Clean$6,231$9,078$10,629
Average$5,161$7,508$8,773
Rough$4,091$5,939$6,918
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,735$8,475$9,973
Clean$5,281$7,800$9,173
Average$4,374$6,452$7,571
Rough$3,467$5,103$5,970
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,410$10,719$12,529
Clean$6,824$9,866$11,523
Average$5,652$8,160$9,512
Rough$4,480$6,454$7,500
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,166$11,914$13,963
Clean$7,520$10,966$12,842
Average$6,229$9,070$10,601
Rough$4,937$7,174$8,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,161$17,743$20,794
Clean$11,200$16,331$19,125
Average$9,276$13,507$15,786
Rough$7,353$10,684$12,448
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,292$10,563$12,351
Clean$6,715$9,723$11,360
Average$5,562$8,041$9,377
Rough$4,409$6,360$7,394
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,560$12,237$14,247
Clean$7,883$11,263$13,103
Average$6,529$9,316$10,816
Rough$5,175$7,368$8,529
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,747$11,166$13,035
Clean$7,135$10,278$11,989
Average$5,910$8,501$9,896
Rough$4,684$6,723$7,803
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,201 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,201 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,201 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic ranges from $3,177 to $9,228, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.