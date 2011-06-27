Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$7,824
|$9,228
|Clean
|$4,840
|$7,201
|$8,487
|Average
|$4,008
|$5,956
|$7,006
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,711
|$5,524
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,138
|$9,020
|$10,596
|Clean
|$5,653
|$8,302
|$9,745
|Average
|$4,682
|$6,867
|$8,044
|Rough
|$3,711
|$5,431
|$6,343
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,264
|$10,526
|$12,310
|Clean
|$6,690
|$9,688
|$11,322
|Average
|$5,541
|$8,013
|$9,346
|Rough
|$4,392
|$6,338
|$7,369
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,771
|$11,199
|$13,072
|Clean
|$7,157
|$10,308
|$12,023
|Average
|$5,928
|$8,525
|$9,924
|Rough
|$4,699
|$6,743
|$7,826
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,341
|$10,628
|$12,426
|Clean
|$6,760
|$9,782
|$11,428
|Average
|$5,599
|$8,091
|$9,433
|Rough
|$4,438
|$6,399
|$7,438
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,755
|$11,176
|$13,046
|Clean
|$7,141
|$10,287
|$11,999
|Average
|$5,915
|$8,508
|$9,904
|Rough
|$4,689
|$6,729
|$7,810
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,920
|$11,633
|$13,663
|Clean
|$7,293
|$10,707
|$12,566
|Average
|$6,041
|$8,856
|$10,372
|Rough
|$4,788
|$7,004
|$8,179
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,967
|$14,541
|$17,042
|Clean
|$9,179
|$13,384
|$15,674
|Average
|$7,603
|$11,070
|$12,938
|Rough
|$6,026
|$8,755
|$10,202
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,189
|$7,220
|$8,331
|Clean
|$4,779
|$6,645
|$7,662
|Average
|$3,958
|$5,496
|$6,325
|Rough
|$3,138
|$4,347
|$4,987
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,550
|$9,573
|$11,226
|Clean
|$6,032
|$8,811
|$10,325
|Average
|$4,996
|$7,288
|$8,522
|Rough
|$3,960
|$5,764
|$6,720
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,605
|$9,647
|$11,310
|Clean
|$6,082
|$8,880
|$10,402
|Average
|$5,038
|$7,344
|$8,586
|Rough
|$3,993
|$5,809
|$6,771
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,891
|$10,028
|$11,744
|Clean
|$6,346
|$9,230
|$10,801
|Average
|$5,256
|$7,634
|$8,916
|Rough
|$4,166
|$6,038
|$7,030
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,207
|$9,114
|$10,702
|Clean
|$5,717
|$8,389
|$9,843
|Average
|$4,735
|$6,938
|$8,125
|Rough
|$3,753
|$5,488
|$6,406
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,619
|$9,667
|$11,332
|Clean
|$6,096
|$8,897
|$10,422
|Average
|$5,049
|$7,359
|$8,603
|Rough
|$4,002
|$5,820
|$6,784
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,673
|$9,738
|$11,413
|Clean
|$6,145
|$8,963
|$10,497
|Average
|$5,090
|$7,414
|$8,665
|Rough
|$4,035
|$5,864
|$6,833
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,960
|$10,122
|$11,850
|Clean
|$6,410
|$9,317
|$10,899
|Average
|$5,309
|$7,706
|$8,996
|Rough
|$4,208
|$6,095
|$7,094
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,324
|$17,981
|$21,073
|Clean
|$11,350
|$16,550
|$19,381
|Average
|$9,400
|$13,688
|$15,998
|Rough
|$7,451
|$10,826
|$12,615
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,776
|$16,854
|$19,630
|Clean
|$10,845
|$15,512
|$18,054
|Average
|$8,982
|$12,830
|$14,903
|Rough
|$7,120
|$10,148
|$11,751
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,300
|$11,435
|$13,151
|Clean
|$7,644
|$10,525
|$12,095
|Average
|$6,331
|$8,705
|$9,984
|Rough
|$5,018
|$6,885
|$7,872
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,333
|$10,618
|$12,415
|Clean
|$6,754
|$9,773
|$11,418
|Average
|$5,594
|$8,083
|$9,425
|Rough
|$4,434
|$6,393
|$7,432
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,601
|$10,973
|$12,818
|Clean
|$7,000
|$10,100
|$11,789
|Average
|$5,798
|$8,354
|$9,731
|Rough
|$4,596
|$6,607
|$7,673
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,836
|$9,955
|$11,661
|Clean
|$6,295
|$9,163
|$10,725
|Average
|$5,214
|$7,579
|$8,853
|Rough
|$4,133
|$5,994
|$6,981
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,956
|$11,441
|$13,346
|Clean
|$7,327
|$10,530
|$12,275
|Average
|$6,068
|$8,710
|$10,132
|Rough
|$4,810
|$6,889
|$7,990
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,509
|$10,368
|$11,933
|Clean
|$6,915
|$9,543
|$10,975
|Average
|$5,728
|$7,893
|$9,059
|Rough
|$4,540
|$6,243
|$7,143
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,024
|$11,531
|$13,449
|Clean
|$7,389
|$10,613
|$12,369
|Average
|$6,120
|$8,778
|$10,210
|Rough
|$4,851
|$6,943
|$8,051
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,563
|$11,036
|$12,933
|Clean
|$6,965
|$10,157
|$11,895
|Average
|$5,769
|$8,401
|$9,818
|Rough
|$4,573
|$6,645
|$7,742
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,230
|$10,780
|$12,179
|Clean
|$7,579
|$9,922
|$11,202
|Average
|$6,277
|$8,207
|$9,246
|Rough
|$4,976
|$6,491
|$7,291
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,742
|$9,837
|$11,529
|Clean
|$6,209
|$9,054
|$10,603
|Average
|$5,143
|$7,488
|$8,752
|Rough
|$4,077
|$5,923
|$6,902
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,234
|$11,809
|$13,764
|Clean
|$7,583
|$10,869
|$12,659
|Average
|$6,281
|$8,990
|$10,449
|Rough
|$4,979
|$7,110
|$8,239
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,247
|$10,503
|$12,284
|Clean
|$6,674
|$9,667
|$11,298
|Average
|$5,528
|$7,996
|$9,326
|Rough
|$4,382
|$6,324
|$7,354
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,373
|$9,334
|$10,954
|Clean
|$5,869
|$8,592
|$10,075
|Average
|$4,861
|$7,106
|$8,316
|Rough
|$3,853
|$5,620
|$6,558
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,086
|$10,289
|$12,040
|Clean
|$6,525
|$9,470
|$11,073
|Average
|$5,405
|$7,833
|$9,140
|Rough
|$4,284
|$6,195
|$7,207
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,703
|$11,109
|$12,970
|Clean
|$7,094
|$10,225
|$11,929
|Average
|$5,876
|$8,457
|$9,847
|Rough
|$4,657
|$6,689
|$7,764
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,683
|$9,750
|$11,428
|Clean
|$6,154
|$8,974
|$10,510
|Average
|$5,097
|$7,423
|$8,676
|Rough
|$4,040
|$5,871
|$6,841
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,992
|$8,824
|$10,371
|Clean
|$5,518
|$8,122
|$9,539
|Average
|$4,571
|$6,717
|$7,874
|Rough
|$3,623
|$5,313
|$6,209
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,532
|$10,882
|$12,713
|Clean
|$6,936
|$10,016
|$11,692
|Average
|$5,745
|$8,284
|$9,651
|Rough
|$4,554
|$6,552
|$7,610
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,029
|$11,538
|$13,457
|Clean
|$7,394
|$10,620
|$12,377
|Average
|$6,124
|$8,783
|$10,216
|Rough
|$4,854
|$6,947
|$8,056
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,098
|$11,629
|$13,560
|Clean
|$7,458
|$10,704
|$12,472
|Average
|$6,177
|$8,853
|$10,295
|Rough
|$4,896
|$7,002
|$8,118
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,766
|$9,863
|$11,556
|Clean
|$6,231
|$9,078
|$10,629
|Average
|$5,161
|$7,508
|$8,773
|Rough
|$4,091
|$5,939
|$6,918
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,735
|$8,475
|$9,973
|Clean
|$5,281
|$7,800
|$9,173
|Average
|$4,374
|$6,452
|$7,571
|Rough
|$3,467
|$5,103
|$5,970
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,410
|$10,719
|$12,529
|Clean
|$6,824
|$9,866
|$11,523
|Average
|$5,652
|$8,160
|$9,512
|Rough
|$4,480
|$6,454
|$7,500
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,166
|$11,914
|$13,963
|Clean
|$7,520
|$10,966
|$12,842
|Average
|$6,229
|$9,070
|$10,601
|Rough
|$4,937
|$7,174
|$8,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,161
|$17,743
|$20,794
|Clean
|$11,200
|$16,331
|$19,125
|Average
|$9,276
|$13,507
|$15,786
|Rough
|$7,353
|$10,684
|$12,448
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,292
|$10,563
|$12,351
|Clean
|$6,715
|$9,723
|$11,360
|Average
|$5,562
|$8,041
|$9,377
|Rough
|$4,409
|$6,360
|$7,394
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,560
|$12,237
|$14,247
|Clean
|$7,883
|$11,263
|$13,103
|Average
|$6,529
|$9,316
|$10,816
|Rough
|$5,175
|$7,368
|$8,529
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,747
|$11,166
|$13,035
|Clean
|$7,135
|$10,278
|$11,989
|Average
|$5,910
|$8,501
|$9,896
|Rough
|$4,684
|$6,723
|$7,803