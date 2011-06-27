Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Consumer Reviews

GMC Duramax Buntonjax , 09/04/2006 8 of 10 people found this review helpful The Duramax 6L diesel is more than I expected. Not only is it quit, it rides like a dream. This engine also has the power to move anything I hook up to. The layout of the interior is excelent, everything right where I can reach it. This was a very good buy for me. Report Abuse

Awesome truck daviator , 03/14/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Traded my 2006 Sierra 2500HD 6.0 V8 for the Allison/Duramax. Super truck. I was amazed how much better the ride is in the 2007 Sierra Classic. Duramax/Allison combo a real delight to tow with. The Allison 6 speed works incredibly well with the Duramax to couple all of that torque to the ground as well as assisting in stopping the whole load. Torque comes in at about 1500 RPMS and this thing launches like a rocket. Great fit and finish. I researched all other diesels and I'm happy I stuck with GMC. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have ever owned Dave , 07/23/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The four wheel on the fly is critical for me. The awesome power this engine generates is amazing. The ride quality will rival expensive luxury cars. People ask me all the time if it is really a diesel because it is so quiet. They are also impressed with the acceleration, ride quality, and quietness when they ride with me. I will buy another GMC diesel when this one is worn out...in about 20 years or 350,000 miles. Report Abuse

The best HD on the market sam , 07/07/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I drove the '08 Ford and '07 Dodge and none come close to the GMC. This is my second GM truck. I'm very hapy with it. The power is great. The only draw back is the mileage, but I was expecting that from a big truck. Report Abuse