Pros & Cons
- Strong engine choices, multiple drivetrain options, impressive towing and hauling ability.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If maximum capability and functionality are more important to you than refinement, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is a tough truck to beat.
Vehicle overview
Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Sierra 2500HD gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Sierra that debuts later in the 2007 model year. Despite the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big GMC pickup truck still stand, such as handsome styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains.
Although the "Classic" is pretty much a carryover, GMC did make a number of changes last year. They included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the heavy-duty truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway.
That strong combination puts the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, the Duramax diesel is the way to go.
Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing heavy-duty truck are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin. Still, the Sierra 2500HD Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. Buyers interested in a workhorse pickup will want to give it consideration.
GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic models
A variety of cab and bed styles are available for the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic heavy-duty truck. There are regular, extended cab and crew cab body styles. Regular cabs can be matched to a short or long bed, while extended and crew cabs are short-bed only. There are four trim levels: bare-bones Work Truck, base-model SL, midgrade SLE (which actually has two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2) and luxury SLT. Work Trucks are pretty basic but do have dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and AM/FM radio. The SL adds upgraded upholstery, cruise control and a CD player as well as chrome trim for the grille and rear bumper. Power windows and locks, remote keyless entry and foglamps are part of the SLE1 style, while the SLE2 features automatic climate control, Bose audio and a power driver seat. The range-topping SLT adds aluminum wheels and leather upholstery. Major options for lower trims include power locks and upgraded cloth seating, while uplevel SLE and SLT trims allow access to OnStar, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof and satellite radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The engine lineup starts with the 6.0-liter V8 (300 hp, 360 lb-ft of torque). Should that not suffice, one can opt for the 8.1-liter V8 (330 hp, 450 lb-ft of torque) or the even stouter 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 (360 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque). The 6.0-liter V8 has a five-speed manual standard, with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and the Duramax diesel come with the six-speed Allison automatic only. When it's time to work, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is more than capable of hauling heavy loads. Maximum tow capacity varies depending on configuration, but the most common limit, properly equipped, is 12,000 pounds. Two- and four-wheel-drive models are available.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard and traction control is optional. But several state-of-the-art safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the GMC Sierra Classic received a rating of four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Make no mistake; heavy-duty trucks of this ilk are happiest when working. Performance is strong and seamless, especially with the Duramax engine option. And the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is stable when working -- with the bed loaded up, the truck remains composed, with minimal sway on curvy roads, even in heavy crosswinds. Around town, the Sierra's ride is comfortable enough for daily driver use, but on the highway with an empty bed, it can get jittery over expansion joints, due to the stiff suspension calibrations required to handle heavy loads. Though it tracks straight and corners fairly well, steering feel is basically nonexistent; there's little feedback in a straight line and it's not any better through corners. Likewise, the brakes have a non-linear feel through the pedal, despite being quite effective when it comes to actual stopping distances.
Interior
Clear gauges, simple controls and comfortable seats are the strong points of the Sierra's cabin. There is plenty of room for six passengers and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. Downsides include mediocre materials and inconsistent build quality. Long trips are easy to take, thanks to effective sound insulation and the availability of satellite radio and a DVD entertainment system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- ride quality
- towing
- road noise
- dashboard
- interior
- value
- acceleration
- wheels & tires
- fuel efficiency
- warranty
- off-roading
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Duramax 6L diesel is more than I expected. Not only is it quit, it rides like a dream. This engine also has the power to move anything I hook up to. The layout of the interior is excelent, everything right where I can reach it. This was a very good buy for me.
Traded my 2006 Sierra 2500HD 6.0 V8 for the Allison/Duramax. Super truck. I was amazed how much better the ride is in the 2007 Sierra Classic. Duramax/Allison combo a real delight to tow with. The Allison 6 speed works incredibly well with the Duramax to couple all of that torque to the ground as well as assisting in stopping the whole load. Torque comes in at about 1500 RPMS and this thing launches like a rocket. Great fit and finish. I researched all other diesels and I'm happy I stuck with GMC.
The four wheel on the fly is critical for me. The awesome power this engine generates is amazing. The ride quality will rival expensive luxury cars. People ask me all the time if it is really a diesel because it is so quiet. They are also impressed with the acceleration, ride quality, and quietness when they ride with me. I will buy another GMC diesel when this one is worn out...in about 20 years or 350,000 miles.
I drove the '08 Ford and '07 Dodge and none come close to the GMC. This is my second GM truck. I'm very hapy with it. The power is great. The only draw back is the mileage, but I was expecting that from a big truck.
Features & Specs
|SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,005.
Other versions include:
- SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,905
- SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,035
- SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,330
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,660
- SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $33,200
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $38,090
- SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,755
- SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,145
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,950
- SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $37,795
- SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $30,055
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $28,295
- SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,370
- SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,075
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $30,935
- SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,690
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,225
- SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $32,980
- SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,440
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $28,005
More about the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Overview
The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Classic Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Classic Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Classic Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,999 and mileage as low as 116044 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic.
Can't find a new 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,081.
Find a new GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,681.
