Vehicle overview

Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Sierra 2500HD gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Sierra that debuts later in the 2007 model year. Despite the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big GMC pickup truck still stand, such as handsome styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains.

Although the "Classic" is pretty much a carryover, GMC did make a number of changes last year. They included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the heavy-duty truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway.

That strong combination puts the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, the Duramax diesel is the way to go.

Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing heavy-duty truck are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin. Still, the Sierra 2500HD Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. Buyers interested in a workhorse pickup will want to give it consideration.