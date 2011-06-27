Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,729
|$15,304
|$17,062
|Clean
|$13,367
|$14,910
|$16,595
|Average
|$12,645
|$14,122
|$15,660
|Rough
|$11,922
|$13,334
|$14,725
Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,379
|$13,935
|$15,663
|Clean
|$12,053
|$13,576
|$15,234
|Average
|$11,402
|$12,858
|$14,376
|Rough
|$10,750
|$12,141
|$13,518
Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,844
|$18,534
|$20,436
|Clean
|$16,401
|$18,057
|$19,876
|Average
|$15,514
|$17,102
|$18,756
|Rough
|$14,628
|$16,148
|$17,636
Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,846
|$21,497
|$23,380
|Clean
|$19,324
|$20,944
|$22,739
|Average
|$18,279
|$19,837
|$21,458
|Rough
|$17,235
|$18,730
|$20,177
Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,429
|$16,993
|$18,750
|Clean
|$15,023
|$16,555
|$18,237
|Average
|$14,211
|$15,680
|$17,209
|Rough
|$13,399
|$14,805
|$16,182
Estimated values
2017 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,348
|$14,882
|$16,594
|Clean
|$12,997
|$14,498
|$16,140
|Average
|$12,294
|$13,732
|$15,231
|Rough
|$11,592
|$12,966
|$14,321