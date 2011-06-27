Used 2017 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Awesome car drives like a charm
I took a rental 2017 Fors Taurus from Avis for a vacation from NJ to NC and Tennessee. We covered 1761 miles in total from start to finish. We wanted a tough car for the journey offering great comfort, power, fuel efficiency / economy and this car met all our expectations through out our journey. I loved driving this car, it was very smooth, peppy and we never got tired. I was also surprised by the fuel efficiency it offered. It gave me 40.4 mi to a gallon which is exceptional. The best I had seen was 34.6 in a Camry. I couldn't imagine a car if this size could offer and with all the reviews I read and the promise what the company made which is 30 mi to a gallon, this went far beyond. I double checked all the receipts which I normally keep track during every vacation whether or not I missed something, but I was spot on.i was also amazed with the features this car offered! Thank you Ford Taurus for making our vacation a memorable one!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Hidden Gem
Size, comfort, quietness, power. After driving competition this car was noticeably the best all round. It’s also nice to have two tons of steel protecting you as you cruise down the freeway and mountain roads!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome highway sedan with impressive power
Solid, safe, quiet and powerful. Performance handling is different than rear wheel drive only. Thirsty
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very nice car
I always buy ford cars. The Taurus is the best ford car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Taurus limited
I bought a 2017 limited love the car! Spacious, drives and turns great! Only thing i dislike about the car is when u defrost your windows it cover the entire windshield with moisture.....
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2017 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge