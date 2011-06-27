  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

5(56%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(11%)
4.2
9 reviews
Awesome car drives like a charm

Jana, 09/02/2017
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I took a rental 2017 Fors Taurus from Avis for a vacation from NJ to NC and Tennessee. We covered 1761 miles in total from start to finish. We wanted a tough car for the journey offering great comfort, power, fuel efficiency / economy and this car met all our expectations through out our journey. I loved driving this car, it was very smooth, peppy and we never got tired. I was also surprised by the fuel efficiency it offered. It gave me 40.4 mi to a gallon which is exceptional. The best I had seen was 34.6 in a Camry. I couldn't imagine a car if this size could offer and with all the reviews I read and the promise what the company made which is 30 mi to a gallon, this went far beyond. I double checked all the receipts which I normally keep track during every vacation whether or not I missed something, but I was spot on.i was also amazed with the features this car offered! Thank you Ford Taurus for making our vacation a memorable one!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Hidden Gem

Steve Marlowe, 01/23/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Size, comfort, quietness, power. After driving competition this car was noticeably the best all round. It’s also nice to have two tons of steel protecting you as you cruise down the freeway and mountain roads!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome highway sedan with impressive power

Rcode mustanger, 09/25/2019
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Solid, safe, quiet and powerful. Performance handling is different than rear wheel drive only. Thirsty

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Very nice car

Mike, 05/24/2018
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I always buy ford cars. The Taurus is the best ford car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Taurus limited

j letts, 08/29/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2017 limited love the car! Spacious, drives and turns great! Only thing i dislike about the car is when u defrost your windows it cover the entire windshield with moisture.....

