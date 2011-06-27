Used 1996 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

Keeps on runnin'! Scorp67 , 06/26/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck used with about 40,000 miles on it. Ten years later I have over 261,000 miles and its still running great. I have had to put a couple thousand into it but nothing major. Clutch, tires, brakes, etc. I am NOT good at getting the oil changed but that hasn't slowed it down any. Definitely have gotten my money's worth AND MORE out of this truck. I plan on driving it until it won't drive anymore and then give it a dignified funeral! :) Report Abuse

Been Worth the $ cmd , 02/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with 72K, now I'm up to 138K and the 2.3L (5 spd Man) engine is running good. During the cold months, I get 20-22 on the Hwy, but when it's warm, I've gotten 27! The body has held up great and I've had to replace some things like brake lines, Pwr Steering lines, Upper and lower ball joints, e-brake cable and the surprise was the brackets on the rear springs. But overall, I'm paying less than a car payment. My boys want me to keep it for when they start driving it. I put some new Cooper ATR tires on it this year and it's done pretty good getting up the hill on my drive way here in the CLE area with 200lb of sand in the back. Report Abuse

Reliable Truck Arty304 , 03/15/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is a good basic reliable compact truck. I own the 4 cylinder 2.3L model with a five speed. For the higher elevations of Colorado its a little underpowered, but around town and the plains its fine. A good quality truck. Report Abuse

Totally worth it love this truck dangerranger48 , 12/04/2014 8 of 9 people found this review helpful i traded a newer car for this truck have to say it was worth yes its had some problems but nothing serious the biggest problem ive had is iac valve going out 40 dollar part and the tailgate handle broke this truck runs great smooth riding i would have another one Report Abuse