Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,884
|$2,337
|Clean
|$927
|$1,684
|$2,090
|Average
|$707
|$1,285
|$1,596
|Rough
|$486
|$885
|$1,102
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,433
|$1,601
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,281
|$1,431
|Average
|$763
|$977
|$1,093
|Rough
|$525
|$673
|$755
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,159
|$1,585
|$1,813
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,417
|$1,621
|Average
|$789
|$1,081
|$1,238
|Rough
|$543
|$745
|$855
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$774
|$1,211
|$1,447
|Clean
|$692
|$1,083
|$1,294
|Average
|$527
|$826
|$988
|Rough
|$363
|$569
|$682
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,034
|$1,347
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Average
|$307
|$705
|$920
|Rough
|$211
|$486
|$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$926
|$1,428
|$1,698
|Clean
|$828
|$1,277
|$1,519
|Average
|$631
|$974
|$1,160
|Rough
|$434
|$671
|$801
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,720
|$2,038
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,537
|$1,823
|Average
|$766
|$1,173
|$1,392
|Rough
|$527
|$808
|$961
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$2,090
|$2,583
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,869
|$2,310
|Average
|$799
|$1,426
|$1,764
|Rough
|$550
|$982
|$1,218
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,839
|$2,244
|Clean
|$967
|$1,644
|$2,007
|Average
|$737
|$1,254
|$1,532
|Rough
|$507
|$864
|$1,058
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,822
|$2,156
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,629
|$1,928
|Average
|$817
|$1,242
|$1,472
|Rough
|$562
|$856
|$1,016
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$890
|$1,249
|$1,441
|Clean
|$795
|$1,116
|$1,289
|Average
|$606
|$852
|$984
|Rough
|$417
|$587
|$679
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,034
|$1,347
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Average
|$307
|$705
|$920
|Rough
|$211
|$486
|$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,774
|$2,100
|Clean
|$1,040
|$1,585
|$1,878
|Average
|$793
|$1,209
|$1,434
|Rough
|$545
|$833
|$990
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,034
|$1,347
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Average
|$307
|$705
|$920
|Rough
|$211
|$486
|$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,772
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,585
|$1,872
|Average
|$799
|$1,209
|$1,429
|Rough
|$550
|$833
|$987
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$786
|$1,422
|$1,763
|Clean
|$703
|$1,271
|$1,577
|Average
|$536
|$970
|$1,204
|Rough
|$369
|$668
|$831
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,316
|$1,561
|Clean
|$767
|$1,177
|$1,396
|Average
|$585
|$898
|$1,066
|Rough
|$402
|$618
|$736
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,201
|$1,347
|Clean
|$833
|$1,074
|$1,205
|Average
|$635
|$819
|$920
|Rough
|$437
|$565
|$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$749
|$1,415
|$1,772
|Clean
|$670
|$1,265
|$1,585
|Average
|$510
|$965
|$1,210
|Rough
|$351
|$665
|$836
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,871
|$2,332
|Clean
|$903
|$1,673
|$2,086
|Average
|$688
|$1,276
|$1,593
|Rough
|$474
|$879
|$1,100
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$656
|$1,251
|$1,570
|Clean
|$586
|$1,118
|$1,404
|Average
|$447
|$853
|$1,072
|Rough
|$307
|$588
|$740
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$450
|$1,034
|$1,347
|Clean
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Average
|$307
|$705
|$920
|Rough
|$211
|$486
|$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,403
|$1,650
|Clean
|$843
|$1,254
|$1,476
|Average
|$642
|$956
|$1,127
|Rough
|$442
|$659
|$778
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$2,057
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,839
|$2,229
|Average
|$846
|$1,403
|$1,702
|Rough
|$582
|$967
|$1,175
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,083
|$1,388
|$1,551
|Clean
|$968
|$1,241
|$1,387
|Average
|$738
|$947
|$1,059
|Rough
|$508
|$652
|$731
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,768
|$2,072
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,580
|$1,853
|Average
|$817
|$1,206
|$1,415
|Rough
|$562
|$831
|$977
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$835
|$1,562
|$1,952
|Clean
|$746
|$1,397
|$1,746
|Average
|$569
|$1,065
|$1,333
|Rough
|$391
|$734
|$920