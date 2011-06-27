  1. Home
1996 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,884$2,337
Clean$927$1,684$2,090
Average$707$1,285$1,596
Rough$486$885$1,102
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$1,433$1,601
Clean$1,002$1,281$1,431
Average$763$977$1,093
Rough$525$673$755
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,159$1,585$1,813
Clean$1,036$1,417$1,621
Average$789$1,081$1,238
Rough$543$745$855
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$774$1,211$1,447
Clean$692$1,083$1,294
Average$527$826$988
Rough$363$569$682
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,034$1,347
Clean$402$924$1,205
Average$307$705$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$926$1,428$1,698
Clean$828$1,277$1,519
Average$631$974$1,160
Rough$434$671$801
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$1,720$2,038
Clean$1,005$1,537$1,823
Average$766$1,173$1,392
Rough$527$808$961
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,173$2,090$2,583
Clean$1,049$1,869$2,310
Average$799$1,426$1,764
Rough$550$982$1,218
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,839$2,244
Clean$967$1,644$2,007
Average$737$1,254$1,532
Rough$507$864$1,058
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,822$2,156
Clean$1,072$1,629$1,928
Average$817$1,242$1,472
Rough$562$856$1,016
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$890$1,249$1,441
Clean$795$1,116$1,289
Average$606$852$984
Rough$417$587$679
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,034$1,347
Clean$402$924$1,205
Average$307$705$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,163$1,774$2,100
Clean$1,040$1,585$1,878
Average$793$1,209$1,434
Rough$545$833$990
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,034$1,347
Clean$402$924$1,205
Average$307$705$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,173$1,772$2,093
Clean$1,049$1,585$1,872
Average$799$1,209$1,429
Rough$550$833$987
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$786$1,422$1,763
Clean$703$1,271$1,577
Average$536$970$1,204
Rough$369$668$831
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$858$1,316$1,561
Clean$767$1,177$1,396
Average$585$898$1,066
Rough$402$618$736
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$932$1,201$1,347
Clean$833$1,074$1,205
Average$635$819$920
Rough$437$565$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$749$1,415$1,772
Clean$670$1,265$1,585
Average$510$965$1,210
Rough$351$665$836
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,871$2,332
Clean$903$1,673$2,086
Average$688$1,276$1,593
Rough$474$879$1,100
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$656$1,251$1,570
Clean$586$1,118$1,404
Average$447$853$1,072
Rough$307$588$740
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$450$1,034$1,347
Clean$402$924$1,205
Average$307$705$920
Rough$211$486$635
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$943$1,403$1,650
Clean$843$1,254$1,476
Average$642$956$1,127
Rough$442$659$778
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,242$2,057$2,493
Clean$1,110$1,839$2,229
Average$846$1,403$1,702
Rough$582$967$1,175
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,083$1,388$1,551
Clean$968$1,241$1,387
Average$738$947$1,059
Rough$508$652$731
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,768$2,072
Clean$1,072$1,580$1,853
Average$817$1,206$1,415
Rough$562$831$977
Estimated values
1996 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$835$1,562$1,952
Clean$746$1,397$1,746
Average$569$1,065$1,333
Rough$391$734$920
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,277 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,277 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,277 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Ford Ranger ranges from $434 to $1,698, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.