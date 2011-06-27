  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(116)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines
  • sharp handling
  • composed ride
  • quiet cabin
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Finicky MyFord Touch interface
  • interior design can seem overly stark.
List Price Range
$6,000 - $15,769
Used Fusion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, provocative styling and enhanced refinement, the 2013 Ford Fusion is a top choice for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Ford Fusion first entices with its handsome styling. A bold grille, curvaceous sheet metal and a slightly longer and wider body give the new Fusion a sportier and more upscale look than its predecessor. Underneath, the Fusion is based on a new "world-car" platform from Ford that offers more structural rigidity for both enhanced safety and improved driving dynamics. And while the Fusion's exterior dimensions grow only slightly, the interior expands noticeably to better accommodate passengers.

Under the hood you'll find a choice of three engines. To keep the buy-in price low, the entry-level example of the Fusion carries the familiar 2.5-liter four-cylinder from last year's Fusion. One step up is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that's rated at 36 mpg highway with the automatic transmission, which is quite impressive. But you'll also have to pay extra for this engine, so you'll want to crunch the numbers to see if it's worth it to you.

For maximum performance, Ford has replaced the Fusion's previous V6 engine with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 240 horsepower. The new turbo 2.0-liter is strong and returns an impressive 33 mpg on the highway. This engine is also available with all-wheel drive, making the Fusion one of the few midsize sedans to offer this traction-enhancing feature.

Technology is at the forefront of the 2013 Ford Fusion's redesign. Notable Fusion features include adaptive cruise control, automated parking assist, blind-spot detection, the Sync voice command system and the latest generation of MyFord Touch. The latter is a new addition to the Fusion and utilizes a customizable touchscreen display to control many of the Fusion's electronic features. It's a cool feature in theory, but we've found MyFord Touch to be finicky to use, although it has been improved in this newest iteration.

Overall, the Fusion's newfound combination of good looks, competitive fuel economy and features have placed it right in the mix of the top midsize sedans for 2013. You'll see some familiar names here, including the 2013 Honda Accord and 2013 Nissan Altima (both are also redesigned this year) plus the 2013 Kia Optima, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat. Each of these cars has certain advantages, but shoppers looking for a family sedan that provides a sharp driving experience, luxury car options and head-turning looks will make an excellent choice in the 2013 Ford Fusion.

2013 Ford Fusion models

The 2013 Ford Fusion is a four-door, five-passenger midsize sedan available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium.

The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, an integrated blind spot mirror, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, the voice-activated Sync audio and cell phone interface, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration.

Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), rear air ducts, a rear fold-down armrest, an enhanced audio interface and satellite radio.

The SE is also eligible for additional optional equipment. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 204A) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and special cloth upholstery. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 205A) adds leather upholstery, heated power front seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), seat memory settings and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Opting for the Technology package equips the Fusion with dual-zone automatic climate control, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync, two USB ports, an SD card reader, RCA video input jacks and a rearview camera.

The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming side mirrors, rear parking sensors, sport front seats, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, HD radio and the contents of the SE's Luxury and Technology packages.

For the SE and Titanium, Ford offers the Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic high-beam control, a 110-volt power outlet, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning and lane assist. Remote ignition is standard on the Titanium and optional on the SE.

A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium. The rear parking sensors are optional for the SE, while the Titanium can be had with 19-inch wheels. With the Technology package selected, the Fusion SE and Titanium can also be ordered with a navigation system, an automated parallel parking system and adaptive cruise control with collision warning and brake intervention.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ford Fusion is fully redesigned. Highlights include more dramatic styling, improved fuel economy and the addition of the MyFord Touch electronics interface.

Performance & mpg

The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 hp and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

For the SE, Ford also offers two additional engine options. The first is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 178 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The second engine available is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder generating 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic is again standard, though the 1.6-liter can also be had with a six-speed manual transmission. The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and automatic. All-wheel drive is optional for the Titanium as well.

In Edmunds track testing, a 2013 Ford Fusion 1.6T went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is average for four-cylinder family sedans. The Titanium with its turbo 2.0-liter and all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is also an average time for a sedan with a V6-equivalent engine and AWD.

Official EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 22 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with the 2.5-liter engine. The 1.6-liter engine, which offers automatic engine stop-start functionality (like a hybrid), earns 23/36/28 mpg. Opting for the manual transmission improves fuel economy to 25/37/29. The front-wheel-drive 2.0-liter-equipped Fusions earn 22/33/26, while the AWD Titanium will lower by 1 mpg both highway and combined ratings.

Safety

The 2013 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers. Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection and lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, and collision warning with brake intervention.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fusion Titanium stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

Within the crowded segment of domestic midsize sedans, we had always complimented the Fusion for the most European-flavored driving experience. The 2013 Ford Fusion raises the bar even higher, combining a comfortable and controlled ride with engaging handling.

Electric-assist power steering now comes standard on all Fusion models. While we've typically found these systems notably lacking in feel, the Fusion's example proves remarkably communicative, and it's one of the better versions of this new industry-wide trend. This sedan is confident and composed when cornering, and very much at the top of its class. The Fusion is also remarkably quiet on the highway.

It's impossible to go wrong with any of the Fusion's three engine choices (not to mention the hybrid models). Even the base engine presents competitive power, while the two turbocharged engines both provide an appealing blend of fuel efficiency and ample torque. The 1.6-liter is the best bet for most buyers and feels quicker than our acceleration testing numbers would indicate.

Interior

Inside the cabin, a stylish interior with high-quality materials shows Ford's continuing dedication to improving the passenger environment. The dashboard and center stack are uncluttered and tastefully designed, although this look can also come across as a bit stark and uninviting, especially with the all-black interior.

With the highly adjustable power driver seat, just about everybody should be able to find a comfortable driving position. The passenger seat is just as supportive, while the split-folding rear seats are well contoured and have plenty of legroom. One might think that the Fusion's swoopy styling would cut down on rear headroom, but headroom is comparable to its competition, with enough clearance for normal-size adults. Even outward visibility to the front has been improved thanks to the new Fusion's relatively slender front roof pillars.

The MyFord Touch system is new to the Fusion this year. As is the case on other Fords, this interface consists of a main display, supporting gauge cluster displays and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice (Sync), touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved for the user, and even with Ford's recent updates, we've found the system is prone to glitches, somewhat slow to respond and has icons that are difficult to locate and press while on the move.

Trunk space stands at 16 cubic feet, which is slightly above average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Fusion.

5(45%)
4(21%)
3(13%)
2(14%)
1(7%)
3.8
116 reviews
See all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

110k miles of trouble free driving
Phil Humbert,04/06/2016
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased this 2013 Fusion titanium in July 2014 when it had 15,000 miles on it. Now in April 2016 it has 110,000 miles. Other than routine oil changes, tires, and a couple of minor dealer recalls the car has been perfect. Still on the original brake pads all other wear parts. Highly recommended. It is still quiet, solid, and drives perfectly. I drive about 5,000 miles per month for my work sales job, and average over 30 miles a gallon every tankful.
So far loving my new Fusion!
cruzefan2,02/04/2013
I upgraded my Chevy Cruze to a Ford Fusion Ecoboost 1.6L about a week and a half ago. I was wanting a roomier car. The Fusion drives very nice. The interior is very quiet! About the only noise you hear is the engine getting up to speed. So far as far as fuel mileage I just took a trip over the weekend and on 65-70 mph interstate roads I got 29.8 MPG but I only have 600 miles on the vehicle so I'm assuming this will only get better. Does anyone else have the 1.6L Ecoboost and what are you getting for mileage? The only recommendation I would have is the passenger seat sits a little low to the ground so maybe have height adjustable seats? Other than that no complaints about the car!
Not a bad little 4-banger
spocklives,02/03/2016
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
First of all, this is a 4cyl, and it's going to shift like a 4cyl. The difference is in the EcoBoost engine. When getting on the highway, this thing really has a lot of pep and get-up-and-go. The ride is so comfortable I've had people say it rides like a Merc, very smooth, very nice. My one major complaint is with the SYNC and Bluetooth features. They're not 100% reliable and don't work properly all the time. Mine has a tendency to get "stuck" after reading a text message and I have to switch the radio on and off again to reset it. It doesn't always hear my voice properly when telling it simple stuff like, "call dad".... did you say, call vet? Call dad..... did you say, call Frank? I don't have a funny accent either... I speak perfect English. Defeats the purpose of hands-free when I have to stop and look at my phone to find the contact I want my car to call. Yes, we're spoiled, 5 years ago this didn't exist. The transmission sometimes has problems finding the right gear to sit in on inclines, but it's active assist on the descent saves your brakes and makes up for it. My husband is 6'1" and 250lbs, he fits in the front seats very comfortably, not so much in the back though. I feel bad when I have to stick him back there in favor of my mother. :) You can literally fit 9 bodies in the trunk, don't ask me how I know that. I'm not 100% comfortable with an electronic parking brake, if that's one thing I could change on this car, that would be priority.
Fusion SE 2.0T Ecoboost
g0west,03/27/2013
The Fusion has a smooth ride and a supremely quiet cabin. I am getting 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg mixed driving with the 2.0L Ecoboost. The leather seats in SE trim are styled differently than those in the Titanium; but they are every bit as comfortable. I don't get the complaints about My Ford Touch -- it is logical enough and the Bluetooth works flawlessly. Overall, the 2.0 litre Fusion SE has been a very satisfying, fun car to drive. My last three cars were a Volvo S80, Volvo 960 and Porsche 911SC.
See all 116 reviews of the 2013 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ford Fusion
More About This Model

Just because the new 2013 Ford Fusion is being touted as a genuine "world car" doesn't mean much here in America. It's doubtful many people in the U.S. know what a "world car" is anyway, let alone care if they're driving one.

So the fact that this new Fusion midsize sedan will be sold in Europe as the Mondeo, and in other parts of the world under yet even more exotic names, doesn't matter much. What does matter is that Ford thinks this Fusion is so good that you'll like driving it no matter what part of the world you're from, and that's no easy task.

To achieve this mighty goal, Ford has redesigned the Fusion from its grille to its tailpipe. Let's go for a ride and see if Mulally and Co. pulled it off.

Plenty To Choose From
There may be only one Ford Fusion, but it will come in several different flavors to broaden its appeal when it hits dealers this fall. Like most sedans in this class, the Fusion will no longer offer a V6 engine. Instead, there's not one but three different four-cylinder options to choose from, depending on how much power and efficiency you're looking for.

If you want to keep the buy-in price low, there's a base 2.5-liter four-cylinder. If efficiency is your main priority, a new turbocharged 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivers maximum mileage. For maximum power, the V6 has been effectively replaced by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder with 240 horsepower that still delivers a respectable 33 mpg on the highway. All three engines drive the front wheels in standard trim, with all-wheel drive available as an option with the 2.0-liter. Two hybrid drivetrains (standard and plug-in) will be available later on as well.

We'll cover each of those Fusion iterations as they become available. For this first drive, we spent most of our time driving the most fuel-efficient, and dare we say, the most rewarding-to-drive version, the 2013 Ford Fusion SE equipped with the optional 1.6-liter EcoBoost engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

More Stylish, but Not Smaller
Few will argue that this Fusion is more handsome than before, but it's not obvious at first glance how much bigger this car is than its predecessor. The overall length has grown by just over an inch but the wheelbase by 4.8 inches. This means overall interior volume, where people will notice, has ballooned by two cubic feet while the trunk shrunk by 0.5 cubic feet. With the exception of rear headroom which remains the same, every passenger measurement also has increased significantly. Does this expansion make the Fusion any less fun to drive?

Not from our perspective. Through canyon roads the Fusion SE proved it is not only a well-engineered driver's car, but also a competent cruiser. With ample torque (184 pound-feet at 2,500 rpm), excellent throttle response and precise electric-assist steering, if felt perfectly competent even as we threw more at it than any family sedan should be expected to take.

Guardrails, rocks in the road and cliffs passed us by in a blur without a worry or even a hint of stability system intervention. Steering weight was moderate and the overall feel was precise. It's easily one of the sportier midsize sedans in the class, even with the smallest of the three engines.

Speaking of which, the 1.6-liter engine finally fulfills that decade-old promise of V6 power with four-cylinder efficiency. Although it's rated by the EPA to deliver 25 city/37 highway mpg and 29 mpg combined, we found ourselves rarely needing any gear other than 2nd to either pull ourselves from a hairpin or sprint to the next one. The engine feels underrated, and we'd guess this 3,333-pound Fusion SE will sprint to 60 mph in about 7 seconds.

Quick and Quiet
Despite all the tossing and turning, the 2013 Ford Fusion demonstrated uncommon quiet, poise and compliance. We noticed and appreciated the Fusion's noise-abatement measures like its slippery shape, acoustic undercarriage shields and perimeter hood seal. It's remarkably quiet. And unless you're an audiophile, the base audio system with standard Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio and iPod integration via USB will prove entirely sufficient.

The SE's driving position is highly adjustable, with a well-contoured 10-way power-adjustable sport seat and a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel. Even the visibility is good thanks to relatively slender A-pillars and a small triangular pane of glass at the bottom edge of each front side window.

The dashboard and center stack are fairly uncluttered and tastefully designed, without looking trendy or awkward with pitifully rendered faux wood. The passenger seat is quite supportive, but adjusted manually. The 60/40-split folding rear seats are well contoured, and despite the fashionable coupelike roof line, it's not hard to get in and out without bumping your head.

Competitively Priced
When ordered with the base 2.5-liter 175-hp engine, the Fusion SE's base price is $24,495, but ours was equipped with seductively named Equipment Group 204A. For an extra $1,510 it adds 18-inch aluminum sport wheels, a rear spoiler, leather-wrapped steering wheel, foglamps, EcoCloth interior and red stitching on the armrest, center console and seats. Upgrading to the 1.6-liter direct-injected turbo engine added another $795 to the bottom line, while rear parking sonar added an additional $295. All in, it was a $27,095 Fusion.

If you have a little more to spend there's plenty on the options list. Everything from blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, an automated parking system, lane-keeping assist to alert you if you're drifting and adaptive cruise control with collision warning.

Will the World Like It?
So that leaves the question hanging, yet again: Is it enough? Will people be drawn to a Ford showroom by the attractive new styling, the vastly improved fuel economy and the wide range of options and features?

There's no reason to think otherwise. This Fusion delivers all the things sedan buyers are looking for in this category, along with a few pleasant extras, like cutting-edge style and sharp handling. Competitors like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry still wear the mainstream looks that have served them well for decades, while this Fusion has taken a chance on a look that sets it apart from the crowd.

Get behind the wheel, however, and there's nothing daring about the 2013 Ford Fusion. It goes about its business the way a family sedan should. It's quiet, efficient and pleasantly enjoyable to drive. There's plenty of room, too, and an endless array of technology if you're into that sort of thing. We're not sure if it's enough to keep the whole world interested, but here in America, this Fusion is as worldly as it needs to be.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $6,999 and$13,795 with odometer readings between 36305 and133047 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Fusion Titanium is priced between $9,495 and$15,769 with odometer readings between 9555 and112710 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Fusion S is priced between $6,000 and$9,527 with odometer readings between 66927 and160088 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 34 used and CPO 2013 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 9555 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,661.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,363.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,042.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,949.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

