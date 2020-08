Used 2013 Kia Optima for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Kia Optima is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this Optima's mileage reads low at 105,120. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Kia Optima through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. There is no evidence that this car has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Looking for power? Look no further! This 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO engine that works to keep your wallet closed. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Kia Optima is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Kia Optima. Compare and see for yourself. You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Kia Optima SX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XXGR4A60DG115166

Stock: 115166T

Certified Pre-Owned: No