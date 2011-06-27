  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Fusion S Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Fusion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/561.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Torque175 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,900
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Front track62.7 in.
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Bordeaux Reserve Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Earth, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
