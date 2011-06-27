Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,840
|$9,794
|$11,481
|Clean
|$7,384
|$9,233
|$10,804
|Average
|$6,473
|$8,109
|$9,450
|Rough
|$5,561
|$6,986
|$8,096
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,828
|$8,701
|$10,312
|Clean
|$6,431
|$8,203
|$9,704
|Average
|$5,637
|$7,205
|$8,488
|Rough
|$4,842
|$6,207
|$7,272
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,413
|$10,439
|$12,191
|Clean
|$7,923
|$9,840
|$11,472
|Average
|$6,945
|$8,643
|$10,034
|Rough
|$5,966
|$7,446
|$8,596
Estimated values
2013 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,384
|$8,218
|$9,792
|Clean
|$6,013
|$7,747
|$9,215
|Average
|$5,270
|$6,804
|$8,060
|Rough
|$4,528
|$5,862
|$6,905