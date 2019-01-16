Used 2018 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California

Equipment Group 201A Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Navigation System Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Reverse Sensing System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Ingot Silver Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Torrance is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Ford Fusion SE only has 14,457mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Leather Steering Wheel Tires - Rear Performance EBONY, CLOTH/VINYL BOLSTER SEATS Vinyl Seats Cloth Seats Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats FUSION SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Smart Device Integration A/C Climate Control Rear Parking Aid Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System INGOT SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Ford Fusion SE, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Ford Fusion SE has met those standards. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Fusion. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0HDXJR191673

Stock: JR191673

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-14-2020