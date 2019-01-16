Used 2018 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me
- 18,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,685$4,200 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD8JR265432
Stock: 5265432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 8,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,996
Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waxahachie / Texas
2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED Why spend more money than you have to? This Ford Fusion will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Our Pricing is for Retail Customers only. No wholesalers are approved for this sale. Vehicle pricing does not include dealer added equipment or addendum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD9JR211136
Stock: PD3061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 18,675 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,917$3,392 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2018 FORD FUSION SE SEDAN. ONE PREVIOUS OWNER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SE LUXURY PACKAGE.Sheehy Select Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton!All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an owner's manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-It's Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know you're getting an excellent quality vehicle!All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300. Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD6JR144706
Stock: YP3659
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 10,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,900$2,615 Below Market
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Only 10,191 Miles! Boasts 32 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ford Fusion delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17' Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer. This Ford Fusion Features the Following Options Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/50R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition system, 911 Assist, 4.2' LCD screen, AppLink and 1 smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. Stop By Today For a must-own Ford Fusion come see us at Performance Ford of East Hanover, 189 Route 10 E, Hanover, NJ 07936. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD6JR251075
Stock: E0960
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 20,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,500$4,287 Below Market
Zeck Ford - Leavenworth / Kansas
***One Owner/Clean Carfax*** ***SE Tech Package*** ***Navigation*** ***Sunroof*** ***Heated Leather Seats*** ***Rear Parking Sensors*** ***Rear View Camera*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** ***Sync3 Voice Activation With Touch Screen*** ***Equipment Group 202A*** This is a one owner 2018 Ford Fusion SE with a clean Carfax. It's equipped with an Ecoboost 1.5L I4, heated leather seats, navigation, moonroof, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, power seats, dual zone climate control, Sync 3 voice activation with 8" touch screen, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 18" aluminum wheels and more.Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 15 minutes from KCI airport. We will transfer this from our Kansas City location to our Oklahoma City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Ford, call or text Nicole Frederick at 913..705..0482!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD6JR111169
Stock: F29882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 24,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,589$3,375 Below Market
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
Equipment Group 202A Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Reverse Sensing System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Medium Light Stone; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum White Gold Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Ford Fusion? This is it. This Ford includes: FUSION SE LUXURY DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Smart Device Integration Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Heated Steering Wheel Intermittent Wipers Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers WHEELS: 17 SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD) Aluminum Wheels TIRES: P235/50R17 (STD) Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) A/T 6-Speed A/T FUSION SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Smart Device Integration A/C Climate Control Rear Parking Aid Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged STANDARD PAINT WHITE GOLD METALLIC EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Keyless Start 4 Cylinder Engine Remote Engine Start Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Mirror Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Keyless Entry A/T Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged 6-Speed A/T POWER CODE REMOTE START SYSTEM Remote Engine Start *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Ford Fusion. The Fusion SE is well maintained and has just 24,387mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Fusion SE is in a league of its own This is a clean 2018 Ford Fusion with 24,387 miles that comes with AutoNation Ford North Canton's 90 day 4000 Mileage Warranty. Also all of our vehicles come with a 3-Day / 150 mile money back guarentee! If you need help with financing stop in and see one of our world class finance managers. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD9JR136163
Stock: JR136163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 33,777 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$3,622 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2018 Ford Fusion SE! This vehicle looks and drives great! It has great features including a 1.5L 4 Cylinde Engine, Push Button Start, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in great shape inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD8JR285051
Stock: 285051RA71400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 16,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,093
Northwest Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Houston / Texas
2018 Ford Fusion SE Our Motto of â We Hear Youâ is our commitment to providing you with the best experience in the automotive industry. Call Northwest Dodge for a hassle free quote. You will be glad you did! ***Pricing may not reflect dealer installed options, vendor add-ons and/or reconditioning done to the vehicle*** Odometer is 13408 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD7JR245639
Stock: TR245639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 17,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,600
Big Star Ford - Manvel / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. SUPER LOW MILES..., LOCAL TRADE IN..., Fusion S Appearance Package, Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear Spoiler, Wheels: 18 Magnetic-Painted Aluminum.Big Star Ford is pumped up to offer this attractive 2018 Ford Fusion. Shadow Black S FWDPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3504 miles below market average!21/32 City/Highway MPGCall our Internet team at 877-683-0816 for a VIP appointment. Stop by today for an exceptional car buying experience. Located at 17717 South FWY, Manvel, TX 77578.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0G77JR256622
Stock: TR256622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 19,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,677$2,653 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 78 - Stewartsville / New Jersey
Star Auto Mall has over 1,000 affordable vehicles in stock. Our dealership specializes in providing you with the best used cars, trucks, and SUVs in the 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. Part of our promise to you is that we will always strive to provide you with unbeatable service. Our goal is to go above and beyond your expectations. Our Stewartsville, NJ dealership has tons of well-equipped SUVs, trucks, and cars at highly affordable prices. So come on down to our dealership in 164 State Hwy 173 Stewartsville, NJ 08886. We are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm. Contact us with any used car questions you may have, our number is 908-213-2277. Make Star Auto Mall your first choice for affordable used vehicles.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.23/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD4JR237384
Stock: N2054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 20,673 milesGreat Deal
$15,988$4,101 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A,VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM,WHEELS: 18" MACHINE-FACE ALUMINUM,Navigation System,ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,MEDIUM LIGHT STONE; CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS,SHADOW BLACK,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2018 Ford Fusion we recently got in. This Ford includes: SHADOW BLACK MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, HEATED LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats POWER MOONROOF Universal Garage Door Opener Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof WHEELS: 18 MACHINE-FACE ALUMINUM Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance FUSION SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Smart Device Integration A/C Climate Control Rear Parking Aid Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A Keyless Start 4 Cylinder Engine Remote Engine Start Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Mirror Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Mirrors Leather Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Keyless Entry A/T Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged 6-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2018 Ford. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Ford Fusion. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Fusion has very low mileage making it a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Fusion SE is in a league of its own This Ford Fusion SE is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. In addition to the 172-point inspection, every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a comprehensive limited warranty covering more than 1000 components for 12 months/12,000 miles. On top of the comprehensive limited warranty coverage, we include seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty coverage with every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It covers the engine, transmission and more. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD3JR145229
Stock: JR145229
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 23,454 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,999$3,663 Below Market
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Take your place behind the wheel of our sharp 2018 Ford Fusion SE Sedan showcased in White Gold! Powered by an efficient 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 175hp while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Nimble and precise, this Front Wheel Drive Fusion delivers a composed ride that's comfortable for all-day trips while scoring near 27mpg. Our Fusion SE is designed to be noticed with a sculpted design and illustrates its style with great looking alloy wheels, automatic headlights, an exterior keypad entry, and LED daytime running lights. The SE interior appeals to every sense with a wealth of amenities including the new low-profile rotary gear shift dial, full power accessories, a rearview camera, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. SYNC helps keep you connected with audio and phone voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration, and an AM/FM/CD/MP3 capability plus available Satellite radio. Confidence comes standard from Ford with ABS, traction/stability control, advanced airbags, and the Ford Sync emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Parents will especially appreciate the added peace of mind of Ford Fusion's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for your teen drivers. Distinctive in style and highly efficient with substantial power and security, this Fusion is the intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H75JR250171
Stock: 250171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 14,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,445$2,197 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Equipment Group 201A Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Navigation System Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Reverse Sensing System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Ingot Silver Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Torrance is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Ford Fusion SE only has 14,457mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Leather Steering Wheel Tires - Rear Performance EBONY, CLOTH/VINYL BOLSTER SEATS Vinyl Seats Cloth Seats Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats FUSION SE TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Smart Device Integration A/C Climate Control Rear Parking Aid Telematics Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System INGOT SILVER METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Ford Fusion SE, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Ford Fusion SE has met those standards. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Fusion. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HDXJR191673
Stock: JR191673
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 20,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,593$2,651 Below Market
Stillwell Ford Lincoln - Hillsdale / Michigan
2018 Ford Fusion SE, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Fusion SE Technology Package, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Power Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 202A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Intelligent Access w/Remote Start System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Headlamps, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Sideview Mirrors w/Heat, Warm Interior Accents, Wheels: 18 Machine-Face Aluminum.Odometer is 2928 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPGStillwell Ford Lincoln. Everything we do is driven by YOU! Hillsdale, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0HD8JR127020
Stock: H2478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 30,688 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,499$2,451 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3278 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H78JR258040
Stock: B298803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 8,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$3,131 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2018 Ford Fusion SE White ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** SYNC 3 **, 6-Speed Automatic, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Fusion SE Luxury Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Intelligent Access w/Remote Start System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Headlamps, Power Moonroof, Universal Garage Door Opener, Upgraded Sideview Mirrors w/Heat, Warm Interior Accents, Wheels: 18' Machine-Face Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 33425 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H91JR106117
Stock: 0PH24399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 11,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,900$1,972 Below Market
Automall Collection - Peabody / Massachusetts
While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in these pages. please verify availability and any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0G76JR182870
Stock: 82870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,185 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,250$2,741 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 Ford Fusion 4dr SE FWD features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, SiriusXM Radio, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, CD-MP3 decoder, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0H78JR125598
Stock: 125598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
