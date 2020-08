Used 2016 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California

Se Myford Touch Technology Package Se Fleet Driver Assist Package Equipment Group 201A Voice-Activated Navigation Leather Seats Navigation System Reverse Sensing System Lane Keeping Assist Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Daytime Running Lamps All Wheel Drive Charcoal Black; Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats Deep Impact Blue Engine: 2.0L Ecoboost Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic W/Paddle Shifters Wheels: 18" Premium Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Torrance is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Ford Fusion SE only has 94,070mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ford includes: EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A Fog Lamps Rear Spoiler Leather Steering Wheel SE MYFORD TOUCH TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear Parking Aid Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Navigation System SE FLEET DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Ford Fusion has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This 2016 Ford Fusion has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2016 Ford. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Ford Fusion is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2016 Ford Fusion: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion can be outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. Strengths of this model include available plug-in hybrid drivetrain, Efficient, stylish, and practical All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0T94GR317490

Stock: GR317490

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020