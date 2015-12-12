Used 2016 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

9,092 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    50,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,749

    $3,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    102,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    94,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    84,945 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,991

    $2,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    50,894 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,849

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    160,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,495

    $2,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    51,472 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    44,181 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,477

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    24,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,120

    $3,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    81,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,395

    $2,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    69,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $2,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    108,027 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion S

    107,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    17,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,284

    $3,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    65,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,749

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion Titanium in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion Titanium

    45,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $3,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    70,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,719

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fusion SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fusion SE

    107,182 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,854

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 9,092 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion

4.1 91 Reviews
Fusion wins out after testing 10 sedans
Doug Harby, 12/12/2015
SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After testing and ranking all available midsized sedans in this class in order to replace my wife's 2013 Subaru Impreza we chose the a 2016 Fusion 2.0 liter AWD This was not my 1st choose as I preferred the Mazda 6 GT for it's MPG, handling, and looks. However after receiving a sudden snow storm here in Montana we both agreed that AWD would be a must. We then test drove 2.0 liter with AWD and immediately realized that it matched the Mazda in handling and looks. We recognized that we would take a significant hit in MPG,( I own a 2013 F-150 with an eco-boost and have yet to meet the advertised MPG). After running some quick numbers the additional cost for gas will only cost us about $25 per mouth, not much to pay for the power of the 2.0 liter and the safety of AWD. Ford was really ready to deal and we paid about $8,000 below the MSRP. We have driven this car about 1000 miles so far and love it. It is very solid and the intelligent AWD results handling on par or better then anything test drove. During our break-in drive we went over several very icy passes and this AWD system out performed the Subaru's we have owned actually pulling us around corners. The 2.0 liter's performance and smoothness matched the V-6s we tested in the Camry and Accord and far out performed the 2.5 4cyl in the Mazda 6. I'm 6'4" and must actually slide the front seat up a little to get comfortable. The rest of the interionic is very nicely done and competes well with the best of the class. The stereo upgrade is outstanding and the climate system is also very easy to use. We now have over 6000 miles on this car and have grown to like it more every time we take a trip in it. I have discovered the sport mode and this make driving this car much more fun. The throttle and the transmission are reprogramed for better response and the change is very noticeable especially when I use the paddle shifters. We live in Western Montana and there are many winding road just minutes away and we seek out the curves whenever we can. In the recent past I have owned a Mazda Miata and the Mazda Speed 3 and while the handling is nearly comparable the overall ride is significantly better. We have had no mechanical issues at all with this car and have been able to see 30 mpg on the highway at 80 mph. We put the all wheel drive to good use this winter especially on roads to ski areas and although I'm a believer in winter tires we stuck with the all seasons that came on it and never had an issue. Having owned several Subaru's and all wheel drive SUVs it would put this AWD system against any of them and it excels in corners on icy roads. We have had the Fusion for a year now with 10,000 miles and still love the car. The gas mileage has increased somewhat with break in and better discipline with the gas pedal by easing up on the desire to feel the power of the turbo. We just received a foot of snow on top of icy roads and the car is handling it easily reinforcing our decision to go with all wheel drive. The heating system is fantastic and even in sub-zero temperatures it will heat the interior in 5 minutes. We have 2 years left on the lease and are pretty certain that we will buy it after the lease expires. The new Fusion sport with AWD and 345 HP may change our (my) mind as it takes an already great car to a whole differ level.
