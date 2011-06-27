  1. Home
2015 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines
  • sharp handling
  • composed ride
  • quiet cabin
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching style
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Electronic interfaces are less intuitive to use than some rival systems.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling and a huge array of tech features, the 2015 Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

Ford really upped the game for family sedans when it unleashed its redesigned Fusion to showrooms in 2013. Stylish, sporty and packed with features, the new Fusion was an immediate hit with car shoppers. Two years later, Ford has revised the Fusion with only minor fiddling of equipment, and that's OK, as the Fusion remains one of our top choices in the highly competitive midsize sedan market.

The 2015 Fusion's appeal goes well beyond its eye-catching design. You'd be hard-pressed to find another family car that provides a sharper driving experience or as great a variety of configurations. The 2015 Fusion offers three trim levels, four different engines, front- or all-wheel drive and a broad enough array of option packages that you can craft anything from an affordable family workhorse with a combined fuel economy of 29 mpg to an Audi-baiting luxury sport sedan.

The 2015 Ford Fusion comes in S, SE and Titanium trim levels. All-wheel drive is available on the SE and Titanium.

We didn't mention Audi solely because the Fusion is one of the few mainstream sedans available with all-wheel drive; the Fusion is also available with an array of high-tech safety and convenience features that rival just about any true luxury car. Everything from blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control to automatic parallel parking can be had on the 2015 Fusion -- and that's before you get to the ever-expanding capabilities of the current MyFord Touch driver interface system. Although it still has quirks, the latter does offer some very useful customization and voice control functionality.

Of course, the 2015 Fusion hasn't cornered the market for midsize sedans that combine stylish design, clever packaging, plenty of high-tech content and outstanding fuel efficiency. Efficiency has long been an attribute for the Honda Accord, a brilliantly executed sedan in almost every sense, even if its sheet metal might not be quite as edgy as the Fusion's. Hyundai's 2015 Sonata is redesigned, and it will no doubt still be a great car for the money. The well-rounded 2015 Nissan Altima is another one of our family sedan favorites, and all of these cars are top recommended in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide. Overall, though, the 2015 Ford Fusion is right there at the top for shoppers desiring high levels of practicality, technology and style.

2015 Ford Fusion models

The 2015 Ford Fusion is a four-door, five-passenger midsize sedan available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium.

The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, an integrated blind-spot mirror, keyless entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, the voice-activated Sync audio and cell phone interface, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port/iPod interface.

Leather upholstery and the MyFord Touch interface are optional in the Fusion SE and standard in the Titanium.

Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, rear air ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The SE is also eligible for additional optional equipment. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 201A) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and special cloth upholstery. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 202A) adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, leather upholstery, driver memory settings and heated front seats.

Opting for the SE's MyFord Touch Technology package equips the Fusion with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync, two USB ports, an SD card reader and RCA video input jack.

The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, HD radio and all of the SE's optional features mentioned above.

The Fusion SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning and automatic braking for frontal crash mitigation. For the SE and Titanium, Ford additionally offers the Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic high beam control, a 110-volt power outlet, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with 19-inch wheels and ventilated front seats.

2015 Highlights

The Ford Fusion heads into 2015 with only minor changes. Most notably, a rearview camera is now standard equipment. Midway through the model year, Ford discontinued the available manual transmission for the Fusion SE.

Performance & mpg

The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

For the SE, there are three engine options. There's a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 182 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission only. Note that this engine and transmission were discontinued midway through the model year, however. A similar-sized engine, a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, comes matched to a six-speed automatic. Power output is 181 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque.

Those looking for maximum thrust should consider the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. It also comes only with the six-speed automatic (with paddle shifters). The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.

If you want all-wheel drive -- available for either the Fusion SE or Fusion Titanium -- you must opt for the 2.0-liter engine.

In Edmunds track testing, a 2013 Ford Fusion with the 1.6-liter and automatic transmission (a combination no longer available) went from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is average for four-cylinder family sedans. We'd expect similar performance from the 1.5-liter engine coupled with the automatic transmission. A Fusion Titanium with the turbo 2.0-liter and all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, about average for a midsize sedan with all-wheel drive.

All-wheel drive is a rare option on a midsize sedan. Equipped with AWD, the Fusion is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2015 Ford Fusion are pretty solid across the board.

For the base 2.5-liter engine, EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at a combined 26 mpg (22 city/34 highway), average fuel efficiency for this class. The 1.6-liter engine -- the one with the manual transmission -- amps up fuel economy to 29 mpg combined (25 city/37 highway).

The 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder can be had with optional automatic engine stop-start functionality to optimize fuel economy; it improves on all of the fuel economy ratings versus the same engine without the stop-start system. The 1.5-liter with stop-start delivers a combined 29 mpg (25/37), while the 1.5-liter without stop-start is rated at 28 mpg combined (23/36).

Front-wheel-drive 2.0-liter-equipped Fusions earn 26 mpg combined (22/33), while the AWD version rates 25 combined (22/31).

Safety

The 2015 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection and lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, frontal collision warning with brake priming, and inflatable rear seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fusion Titanium stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

The government gave the Fusion five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable." Its head restraints and seatbelts earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

There's a comfortable and assuring tautness to the way every Fusion rides, and the standard electronic power steering accents the fine ride with accurate and nimble-feeling steering that isn't too darty or over-assisted. It all comes together to make the driver immediately feel comfortable with its responses. Highway cruising is commendably quiet and composed, and the well engineered seats make the Fusion a good companion for all-day interstate hauls.

Although it's fully competitive with similarly sized engines from Chevrolet and Honda, for instance, the Fusion's base 2.5-liter engine isn't very inspiring. Perhaps it's because we think the "pop" from optional turbocharged engines is markedly more entertaining. The 1.5-liter and 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinders are smooth and eager and provide an appealing blend of fuel efficiency and performance, even if their absolute performance isn't eye-opening. Not so for the turbocharged 2.0-liter four, which noticeably ups the performance aspect and works quite nicely with the optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interior

Cabin design and execution of the 2015 Ford Fusion echoes that of its exterior. There's a cool and urbane style to the seats and dash, a tone set largely by the high-quality finishes and, of course, the lack of center-stack buttons afforded by the optional MyFord Touch touchscreen system. The emphasis is on having large, nicely textured surfaces and removing extraneous clutter, and it mostly works.

Rear-seat headroom is a smidge tight, but otherwise the 2015 Ford Fusion has a spacious, adult-friendly backseat.

Nonetheless, Ford interior designers got all the basics right, with a driver seat that's easy to adjust into a just-right position and good sight lines out the front and sides. It's harder to see through the sloping rear window, so it's good a rearview camera now is standard.

The roof's rearward slope also cuts into rear seat headroom, though not so much as to make most average-height rear passengers uncomfortable. The front seats also are mounted high enough off the floor that those in the rear can at least partially fit their feet under the front seats. Trunk space, at 16 cubic feet, is comparatively generous for the midsize sedan segment.

The MyFord Touch interface allows you to customize various functions to your liking. But the learning curve is steep.

Any review of a contemporary Ford must also address the optional MyFord Touch infotainment interface. Without it, the base radio and climate controls are still somewhat complicated to use and less aesthetically pleasing. You get a much sleeker look with MFT, thanks to its 8-inch touchscreen. And backed by many redundant voice commands, it can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the car and your smartphone. But there can be a steep learning curve for getting accustomed to even basic functions. And even though the system works significantly better than when it debuted, it can still be sluggish to operate at times.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Fusion.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Shocked is all I can say...
Brian Yelton,09/03/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and I had been looking for her a new midsized vehicle for the last three months. We literally drove every competitor car in the class. Camry - Price was good, power and handling adequate but in typical Toyota fashion wanting in the features department. Accord- Price was an issue for a feature rich car but the engine noise... Good God the engine noise! Regal- Good car and actually our 2nd choice. Great power and handling but the Buick exterior colors couldn't get any more bland. The interior's color combinations are a visual assault on the senses and their Premium packages are just goofy if you ask me. Mazda 6- Good car also but the front seat I am almost certain uses granite for seat padding. Pricing was just a bit of concern with the Mazda as well. But not a bad choice if you are numb from the waist down. Also just a smidge weak in the power department with no engine upgrades available. Altima- Not a bad choice either, very comparable to the Mazda with slightly better seats but the same slightly lackluster performance with no upgrades available. Optima- A little floaty in the suspension. Good power from the turbo model. (on par with the Buick and Fusion) But despite claims of 20mpg on in the city, my 50 mile test drive was nowhere near that. I suspect the way that car is tuned you could realistically expect 14-15 in the city. Tons of features, but found most of them completely useless for our purposes. Sonata- Was a solid competitor across all measures with one exception. The lumbar support in the seats I am pretty sure were designed with a 2ft tall person in mind. For a non-homunculus it should be named pelvic/tail bone torture device. Malibu- Just off a little by every measure. Mostly quality of materials. The car felt cheap when compared to others on the list. Audi A3 & A4- Both good cars all around. A bit too pricey and the premium fuel requirement stinks. Not to mention dealerships are sparse. Passat- Just generally an uncomfortable vehicle and blasé on almost every count. If I forgot a car in the same class then I apologize but if you ask what about...? Then the fact I forgot it should tell you it was forgettable. I assure you we test drove all of them. Hands down the Fusion reigns supreme in this class of cars.
Fab Ford Fusion
Larry Schulz,10/02/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is my second Ford Fusion. The 2015 is incredible. Has all the bells and whistles, except moon roof (which I never use anyway). The 4 cyl eco-Boost engine is really peppy. So far my mileage in city is 25.9. Have had no issues with the car at all. Easy access from the drivers seat with the memory seat function. Back up camera a plus, and the electronics in this car with Microsoft Sync is terrific. The Sony sound system is awesome as well. Truck space is great with the fold down rear seats has a lot of room. 18" wheels make for a commfortable ride. This is a great bang for the buck.
2015 Ford Fusion SE 2.0 Echoboost FWD
Mark W.,07/23/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I must preface this review with the fact this is my second Ford Fusion. My first one was a 2013 with the 1.6 Echoboost. I will not go into why I got rid of that car. I will refer back to the 2013 for differences I noticed. I have had the car for 8 months and 9K miles. First, the 2.0L Echoboost is a way better engine. It has real power over the 1.6L Echoboost. While the 1.6L got 37MPG on my drives from Raleigh to Philly, the 2.0L Echoboost gets 33MPG. Around town I usually got 28MPG with the 1.6L and 24MPG with the 2.0L. When all is said and done, I would take the 2.0L every time. Besides the fact the 2.0L jumps off a stop light like a rabbit, it is significantly quieter than the 1.6L. It is possible Ford improved the engine isolation from the 2013 model but all I know is my 2.0L 2015 engine is quieter than the 1.6L I had my the 2013 model. The reason I picked the Fusion is because it just drives better than everything else I tried, Accord, Camry, Sonata, and Optima. I did not try a Mazda 6 or the Malibu. The handling is superior. The steering is tighter. The interior is quieter. It also looks better. The power adjustable passenger seat is my wife's favorite feature. She is 5 foot nothing and needed a seat cushion when she sat in the passenger seat of my 2013. Without the power height adjustment, short passengers may feel like they are sitting near the asphalt. My car has leather, Nav, sunroof, Sync, backup sensors etc... So it is pretty loaded. It does not have AWD, blind spot detection, or the 110V plug in the back. Of all the options I have that I would not do with out is the back up sensors. We live on a cul de sac where every kid in the neighborhood plays. Even with the backup camera, the sensors have made the difference between a live kid and squashed kid. I could do without the navigation. It is not very fast and map updates are ~$140. My Garmin with lifetime updates was less than one map update for my Fusions Nav and it worked better. The voice commands only seem reliable if you are driving down a very smooth road or if you are stopped. My 2013, which was noisier but seemed to do a better job of recognizing voice commands. An earlier reviewer complained the Bluetooth was the issue. I think the issue is with the mics or the mic placement. My phone synced up fine over Bluetooth and I can stream music from my phone without any issues. I have an old i-pod connected over USB and the head unit works fine controlling it. One thing I don't like are floor mats. They are useless. Go to Autozoneor Wal-Mart and get some real floor mats. I work on my cars. Changing the oil is kind of a pain, because there is a huge aero-shield under the car that you have to remove to get to oil pan. If you don't change your oil yourself, then it may not be an issue for you. Also the 2.0L takes over 5qts of oil. If you go to Jiffy Lube with a coupon, expect to fork over a couple of extra bucks for an extra quart of oil. The 1.6L took ~4qts. Like most newer cars, changing your headlight bulbs is a major project. You have to remove the whole from fascia to replace the bulbs. Lately it seems most new cars have this design issue. I have not needed to do this but I did watch the u-tube video. Once I got the car, I added mud flaps I ordered off the internet for $15. You will need to remove the tires to put them on. I also ordered a carpeted mat for the trunk for $50. I got a black mat but I wish I ordered grey. The trunk is dark and it is easy to miss, until the next day, that pound of ground beef that slipped out of the shopping bag. The leather is OK. Not as soft as what you get in a Lexus but it is easy to clean. My guess it is really leatherette, a combination of ground leather and binding agents. Still better than vinyl. My 2015 has tan leather. It cleans fairly easily. I do it once every couple of weeks with a good leather cleaner. I did prefer the black leather I had on my 2013. I did have my windows tinted, hoping that blocking as much UV radiation as I can with the hope it will help preserve the interior. The NC summer sun can cook a car. In Summary - I really like the car. Would I buy it again. Yes...and I did.
Best car ever
Ethan,08/10/2016
SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Before buying a fusion, I went and test drove everything the midsize sedan market had to offer. The fusion is BY FAR the best car in the class. I did some comparing between the three motor options. The 2.5l isn't enough, the 1.5l is about right, and the 2.0l is tons of fun to drive. I shopped around and found a 1 year old rental vehicle with the 2.0 in it. By far the best thing I've ever driven. I would even venture to say it feels sportier than a mustang. The car is fairly roomy. The roof is a little on the short side. I'm 6'0 with most of my height in my torso. If I was an inch or two taller, I might have issues fitting in under the roof. The trunk has tons of room in it. The only thing I can complain about is it takes the fan a while to kick on after starting a car, which is annoying when it's hot, but its not too big of an issue. Bottom line: this is the best car in the midsize sedan class, as long as you get it with the 2.0l ecoboost.
See all 65 reviews of the 2015 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Ford Fusion

Used 2015 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $7,490 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 16015 and129580 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Fusion S is priced between $8,495 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 35016 and112361 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Fusion Titanium is priced between $10,990 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 45708 and102096 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Fusion for sale near.

Which used 2015 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2015 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,490 and mileage as low as 16015 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,930.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,751.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,611.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

