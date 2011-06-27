  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion
  4. Used 2017 Ford Fusion
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2017 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great mix of sharp handling and composed ride
  • Turbo engines provide punchier acceleration compared to most competitors
  • Quiet and elegantly designed interior with high-quality materials
  • Available all-wheel drive
  • Base tech interface far more frustrating to use than rival systems
  • Real-world fuel economy may disappoint
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Ford Fusion for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$10,088 - $26,700
Used Fusion for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the current Ford Fusion came out five years ago, it was considerably better than the car it replaced and became an immediate hit. The handsome Aston Martin-esque grille, attractive interior and multiple engine choices ensured there was something for everybody. Now in 2017, this appeal hasn't waned, yet key updates this year assure that the current-generation Fusion remains fresh, desirable and a step beyond most rivals.

Chief among the updates for the 2017 Ford Fusion is the new Sync 3 infotainment system, which replaces the generally unloved MyFord Touch interface. Sync 3 is quicker and easier to use thanks to its large, smartphone-style menus and virtual buttons. It's not as colorful or as visually interesting as before, but it works much better.

All 2017 Fusions feature a tasteful styling refresh, push-button ignition and a rotary shifter that frees up space for more useful cupholders and bins. There are also some new options such as LED headlights and an enhanced automated parking system that can now perform parallel and perpendicular parking. A luxurious new Platinum trim includes nearly every option available and is slathered in top-shelf leather to create an environment that's ritzier than those of several entry-level luxury cars.

If you're interested in old-school horsepower, Ford has you covered with the new Fusion V6 Sport trim. It boasts a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 capable of cranking out 325 horsepower and an eye-popping 380 pound-feet of torque. If those specs sound familiar, that's because the engine's similar to the one found in the Ford F-150 — yes, a full-size truck engine in a midsize family sedan. For outright power, no other midsize family sedan can come close to the V6 Sport.

That's not the case with the rest of the Fusion lineup, though, which must contend with many capable other family sedans. We also highly recommend the Honda Accord, which is as much of a well-rounded and sensible choice as there is. Should you appreciate the Fusion's emphasis on style and driver engagement, the all-new Chevrolet Malibu and Mazda 6 are also worth a look as they go by similar playbooks. There are certainly other sedans as well, but the 2017 Ford Fusion's ability to be both sensible and aspirational makes for a wonderfully well-rounded and cool family hauler that's quite frankly tough to beat.

The 2017 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a drowsy driver warning system, a combined lane-departure warning and intervention system, a frontal collision warning system with brake priming, and inflatable rear seat belts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fusion Titanium stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

The government awarded the Fusion five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion the highest possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of Acceptable. Its head restraints and seat belts earned a Good rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Ford Fusion models

The 2017 Ford Fusion is a four-door, five-passenger midsize sedan available in five trim levels: S, SE, Titanium, Platinum and V6 Sport (late availability). The hybrid and plug-in hybrid (known as the Fusion Energi) are reviewed separately.

The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone app integration and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, exterior keypad entry, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, rear heat ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Optional for the S and SE is the Appearance package, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and special cloth upholstery. The SE is also available with the Luxury package (Equipment Group 202A), which adds the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, LED headlights and foglights, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and heated front seats.

Opting for the SE's Technology package equips the Fusion with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 11-speaker sound system, the Sync 3 technology interface (with an 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays), enhanced voice controls and an additional USB port.

The Fusion Titanium comes standard with the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 18-inch wheels, upgraded taillights, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat, a premium 12-speaker Sony sound system, HD radio and all of the SE's optional features mentioned above.

The Fusion SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parking system for parallel and perpendicular parking, and adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning and stop-and-go traffic capability. For the SE and Titanium, Ford additionally offers the Driver Assist package, which includes automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a 110-volt power outlet, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist system. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with 19-inch wheels and ventilated front seats.

The luxe Platinum trim includes all of the above features in addition to a unique grille insert, upgraded leather trim and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

The range-topping V6 Sport (late availability) starts with features from the SE with the Luxury package and adds a turbocharged V6 engine, all-wheel drive, a different grille, 19-inch wheels, quad exhaust tips, a rear spoiler, adjustable suspension dampers, leather and simulated suede upholstery, and a nine-speaker audio system.

The V6 Sport Upgrade package (Equipment Group 401A) includes the features from the Titanium trim. It is also available with the Driver Assist package and the stand-alone options listed above.

The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 25 mpg combined (21 city/32 highway), which is average for this class.

For the SE, there are two additional engine options. The first is a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 181 hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic and includes paddle shifters and automatic engine stop-start to help save fuel at stoplights. Fuel economy stands at 27 mpg combined (23 city/34 highway).

Also available on the SE (and standard on the Titanium and Platinum) is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Front-wheel-drive versions earn 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 highway), while AWD brings the rating down slightly to 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway). In Edmunds performance testing, a Fusion Titanium with this engine and AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, a little slower than average for a midsize sedan with an upgraded engine.

Unique to the V6 Sport is a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine that develops 325 hp and a whopping 380 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and the six-speed transmission are standard. Expect 20 mpg combined, assuming you drive with restraint.

Driving

Much like the interior, the 2017 Ford Fusion's driving experience is a convincing impression of an entry-level luxury car. There's a comfortable and assuring tautness to the way every Fusion rides, demonstrating a sophistication that betters its family sedan rivals. Its handling is also stable and controlled, and the accurate steering provides reassuring confidence to the driver. Whether puttering around town, hauling down the highway or losing yourself on a meandering back road, the Fusion shows impressive capability and poise.

Those impressions apply to every Fusion, but from there, things get a bit more complicated given the unmatched variety of available engines.

Although it's fully competitive on paper with similarly sized engines from Honda and Toyota, the Fusion's base 2.5-liter engine isn't very inspiring. Perhaps it's because the optional turbocharged engines are markedly more entertaining. In spite of its small size, the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is smooth and eager and provides an appealing blend of fuel efficiency and performance. It's the engine we'd recommend to most shoppers.

That said, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four noticeably ups the performance aspect and pairs well with the Fusion's optional all-wheel-drive system. We haven't tested the V6 Sport yet, but with that much power, all-wheel drive and the Fusion's already impressive dynamic abilities, we expect an exceptionally capable sedan.

Interior

Cabin design and execution of the 2017 Ford Fusion echoes that of its exterior. There's a cool and polished style to the seats and dash, a tone set largely by the high-quality, class-leading finishes and the sleek look created by the optional Sync 3 touchscreen system and its consequent button reduction. Really, the Fusion's basic cabin is so nice that when slathered in rich leather, the Platinum trim level does an honest-to-goodness impression of a luxury car. Those considering paying extra for an Acura, Infiniti or, yes, a Lincoln may want to consider the Fusion Platinum.

We highly recommend opting for the Sync 3 system (available on SE models with the Technology package and above) since the basic infotainment controls are a bit clunky compared to rival systems. Sync 3, on the other hand, is one of the better tech interfaces out there and is considerably better than the MyFord Touch interface it replaces. It's more responsive to inputs, and its large virtual buttons are easy to press when on the move. The optional navigation system offers pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions, effectively mimicking a smartphone interface.

The supportive driver's seat offers one of the best adjustment ranges in the segment along with good sight lines out the front and sides of the car. It's harder to see through the sloping rear window, so it's helpful that a rearview camera comes standard. The roof's rearward slope also cuts into rear headroom, though not so much as to make most rear passengers uncomfortable. The front seats also are mounted high enough off the floor that those in the rear can at least partially fit their feet under the front seats. Trunk space, at 16 cubic feet, is about average for the midsize sedan segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Fusion.

5(48%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(9%)
1(24%)
3.5
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

German performance from an American sport sedan
Brent,12/04/2017
Sport w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had the car for a little over 9 months. I had one repair - a known issue where the battery would drain overnight. Simple reprogramming with a software patch took care of it. The car is very quick given its weight - quicker than the 2008 BMW 328i that it replaced. Handling is similar to the BMW with the aid of the AWD. The only area it is not up to the 328's level is braking - the brakes are pretty good for the Fusion Sport whereas the brakes on the 328i were excellent. The engine is outstanding overall. Plenty of power with a quick revving twin-turbo direct injection setup with very little turbo lag. The torque comes on strong just south of 3,000 RPM and stays flat until redline. This car really pulls! The transmission has been reliable, but it needs to be retuned with snappier shifts. It is not a bad transmission, but I would want it to shift quicker in Sport Mode. I have not had it past 120 MPH but it was still pulling hard at that point. At freeway speeds you need to be careful - if you floor the gas pedal you go from 60 MPH to 100 before you know it. Passing a car at full throttle can easily put you in triple digit speed before you realize it. This car could be a ticket-getter. The gas mileage is OK, but for the performance you get, it is well worth it. Cruise at 75 MPH on a level road and you can get nearly 30 MPG... but get your foot into it a lot and you can get down to 16 or so. I average about 22 MPG in combined commute driving. The interior is spacious, the electronics are very good. The sound system could use a bit of an upgrade with better speakers and a subwoofer, but it is decent as is. Seats are comfortable though not full leather. It is a quiet ride that can be a good commuter that just happens to have a lot of speed on tap, or in sport mode you can have it a bit more high-strung and have some serious fun. The trunk is large. Overall I feel happy with my 40 K purchase - I have a replacement for my 2008 328 I that is faster, quicker, handles just about as well even if it doesn't stop quite as short - and it was much cheaper than a 2017 BMW equivalent. It is nice to buy an American car that can compete with the Germans too.
Ford wins hands down
David Michaels,06/25/2017
SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Look closely and you will see ford is above all others. More modern with rotary shifting and technology. Top quality interior and comfort second to none. I bought the tech package and navigation which is outstanding. I do not care what they say about poor gas mileage due to the fact that I am getting 26.4 per gal. around town which is higher then in print. Super quiet, very comfortable, handles fantastic and is well built. I tried all the others several times but ford to me was the very best for cost. Like I said. Take a very long close look before you buy any car. I bet the ford fusion will win.
What a disaster!!!!
David M,03/30/2017
Sport w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is AWESOMELY fun to drive and is as comfortable as it is agile. I like the active dampening compared to my 2015 Ford Fusion, but oh how I miss that car compared to this one. Ive called Ford Roadside Assistance 5 times in less than three months to deal with electrical issues with my vehicle, which has less than 3000 miles on it. Finally decided to take it into the dealership yesterday, couldnt get a loaner, and sat there for several hours. But alas! The problem wasnt the battery as I suspected but instead a measly fuse that has been causing unwarranted drain to serially kill my battery. Great! Until I hop in my car this morning and it wont start... What a joke! Shipped from the manufacturer with a lemon of a battery or potentially worse - electrical problems. The dealer claims they cant replace the battery until it fails on the rotunda, and they say it has "passed" their specs. What's truly troubling is how much I love driving this vehicle but what use does a car have if it sits in your driveway without being able to turn on? Dealer wont fix it in a timely manner or to customer's satisfaction. I likely wont be purchasing another Ford again, and I certainly cant recommend the brand to any of my friends or family.
Nice fit and finish, Easy fuel capless fails
Kha,07/23/2017
SE w/EcoBoost 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I love the exterior design, nice fit and finish. Quality of interior material is top notch for a family sedan. Car feels safe and solid. It is very quiet on the highway even at 75 mph. The easy fuel capless is a nightmare to use. When fueling, it keeps cutting off every 0.5 to 1.5 gallons even though the tank is not full. It feels like force feeding a fussy baby. I am thinking about bringing it to a dealer to fix it but many people online wrote that they have brought their cars to the dealers and the dealers kept saying there is nothing wrong with it. One more item I dislike about this car is that the baby car seat latches are very difficult to used. They are about 3 inches deep between the seat and the backrest. I have leather seats and the seat and backrest fit incredibly tight thus it is extremely difficult to access the latch because they are so deep inside. I am a male and sometimes removing the car seat takes about 10 to 15 minutes. It is certainly impossible for my wife to install or remove the Graco Snugride 30 car seat. I don't know why Ford doesn't fix these two issues that are so simple to fix. After searching online I can see that people complain year after year since 2010. Don't put the car seat latches so deep inside. Fix the easy fuel capless system. I rather have a fuel cap.
See all 66 reviews of the 2017 Ford Fusion
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Fusion features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Ford Fusion

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $10,088 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 6275 and136734 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium is priced between $16,000 and$26,700 with odometer readings between 3762 and77412 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion S is priced between $11,998 and$15,900 with odometer readings between 24606 and49263 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Sport is priced between $16,590 and$22,796 with odometer readings between 16123 and74312 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 192 used and CPO 2017 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,088 and mileage as low as 3762 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,413.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,695.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,276.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Ford Fusion?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion lease specials

Related Used 2017 Ford Fusion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles